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Home > India News > What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?

What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?

What is the Javelin missile, how does it destroy enemy targets, and what makes it an important anti-tank weapon?

For Tata, it means deeper involvement in advanced missile production; for India, it could strengthen local manufacturing expertise and supply chains while deepening defence cooperation with the United States. (Source:X)
For Tata, it means deeper involvement in advanced missile production; for India, it could strengthen local manufacturing expertise and supply chains while deepening defence cooperation with the United States. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 12:40 IST

Imagine a soldier facing an enemy armoured vehicle from a distance, needing a weapon that can strike the target without requiring constant guidance after launch. This is where the Javelin missile comes in. Developed by the Javelin Joint Venture of Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, Javelin is a man-portable, precision anti-tank missile designed primarily to defeat armoured targets. India has recently signed an agreement to procure the system from the United States, followed by a new Tata Advanced Systems partnership to explore co-production in India.

How Does the Javelin Destroy Targets?

One of Javelin’s most important features is its “fire-and-forget” technology. Its imaging-infrared seeker helps the missile track the target after launch, allowing the operator to move away rather than continuously guide it. The missile can also use a top-attack mode, in which it approaches an armoured vehicle from above, where armour can be more vulnerable. It can also operate in a direct-attack mode against suitable targets. Its advanced warhead is designed to defeat modern armour and can also engage softer targets, depending on the variant.

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What Are Its Key Features?

Javelin combines portability, infrared guidance, autonomous operation and different attack trajectories. The current product information lists an engagement range of roughly 65 metres to 4 kilometres in most operating conditions, along with day/night and adverse-weather capabilities.

Why Will Javelin Be Manufactured in India?

The latest Tata-US development could take the programme beyond simply importing missiles. On August 30, 2026, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture signed an MoU to explore co-production of the Javelin All Up Round in India, including a potential final assembly and integration facility and component-production capabilities. The move fits India’s wider push for domestic defence manufacturing. For Tata, it means deeper involvement in advanced missile production; for India, it could strengthen local manufacturing expertise and supply chains while deepening defence cooperation with the United States.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

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What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?
Tags: how Javelin missile worksJavelin anti-tank missileJavelin missileJavelin missile co-production IndiaJavelin missile featuresJavelin missile IndiaJavelin missile manufacturing in IndiaJavelin missile Tata dealTata US defence deal

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What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?

What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?

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What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?
What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?
What Is Javelin Missile? How Does It Work and Why Will It Be Made In India?
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