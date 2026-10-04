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Home > India News > What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

Here’s what the JWALA micro-missile is, how it could target enemy drones and why the new weapon matters for India’s air-defence capabilities.

The compact interceptor is designed to work as part of a counter-drone system and combining detection. (Source:Social Media)
The compact interceptor is designed to work as part of a counter-drone system and combining detection. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 12:10 IST

India has taken another step towards building a new generation of affordable anti-drone weapons. Defence technology company IG Defence has successfully test-fired two solid rocket motors for its indigenous JWALA micro-missile programme, marking an important milestone in the development of a hard-kill counter-drone system. But what exactly is JWALA, and how could this compact missile help destroy hostile drones in the air?

What Is JWALA Micro-Missile?

JWALA is being developed as a short-range surface-to-air interceptor designed primarily to counter UAVs. Unlike electronic warfare systems that attempt to disrupt or jam a drone, JWALA is intended to physically destroy the target, making it a “hard-kill” weapon. IG Defence currently lists the JWALA MK1 with an engagement range of around 2-5 km and an altitude envelope of 50 metres to 5,000 metres. The system is designed around a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and fin control.

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How Could JWALA Destroy a Drone Mid-Air?

The basic idea is to connect the entire sensor-to-shooter chain. IG Defence is developing JWALA alongside its AI-powered GRID battle-management architecture, which is designed to bring together sensors, tracking, threat assessment and weapon coordination. Once a hostile drone is detected and tracked, the system can identify the threat and coordinate an appropriate interceptor. JWALA would then provide the kinetic “hard-kill” effect. The company’s published specifications also list a pre-fragmented high-explosive warhead with a proximity fuze, meaning the interceptor is designed to detonate when it reaches the vicinity of its target rather than necessarily requiring a direct hit.

Why Does India Need a Weapon Like JWALA?

The rapid spread of cheap drones has created a major challenge for air defence. Using expensive conventional missiles against large numbers of relatively inexpensive drones can quickly exhaust defensive stocks. JWALA is therefore being developed with an emphasis on affordability, scalability and large-volume deployment. The latest rocket-motor tests are an early but significant step; the complete system remains under development and will require further testing before operational deployment.
Also Read: ‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

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What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air
Tags: anti-drone missile Indiadrone killer missilehome-hero-pos-2India anti-drone weaponindian-defenceJWALA micro-missileJWALA missileJWALA rocket motor testtwo rocket motors tested

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What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

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What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

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What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air
What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air
What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air
What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air
What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

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