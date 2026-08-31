What Is LR-AShM Missile? What Is Its Range, Key Features And How Is It Different From BrahMos?

The LR-AShM missile is one of the newly developed long-range hypersonic anti-ship missiles for the Indian Navy that can target ships from distances outside the effective ranges of other conventional naval weapons. The DRDO is responsible for the development of the LR-AShM missile, which has the ability to attack both mobile and stationary targets. Hypersonic refers to the capacity to exceed five times the speed of sound and the missile’s maneuverability makes it difficult for enemy aircraft defense systems to target it.

LR-AShM missile range: From 1,500 km to a future 3,500 km capability

The present range of the LR-AShM missile is reportedly about 1,500 km. However, DRDO publications show that the development of missiles with a range of up to 3,500 km is now going on. So, 3,500 km range is a projected future capability of the missile and not the existing one.

With the successful development and testing, the missile will be capable of attacking enemy forces at a much larger distance from the coast of India, thus increasing the sea-denial capabilities in crucial parts of the Indian Ocean.

Features of the LR-AShM missile: Mach 10 velocity and maneuverability in flight

One of the features of the LR-AShM missile is the high velocity of this weapon. According to the Ministry of Defence, it achieves approximately Mach 10 velocity at the initial stage of flight and Mach 5 velocity on average in the gliding stage. At these velocities, the target will have practically no time to react.

The missile employs a two-stage solid rocket motor to gain the needed velocity. After the boosters have done their job, the hypersonic glide vehicle keeps moving toward the target. Thus, the LR-AShM missile is able to change the course during its movement to the target instead of following a single route.

Differences between LR-AShM and the BrahMos missile

It is likely that the LR-AShM missile will be compared with the BrahMos because they were both designed for long-range strikes on naval targets; however, the weapons use different technologies. BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile that is currently used and can reach the speed of about Mach 2.8, whereas the LR-AShM is a hypersonic weapon that is being developed.

The most significant difference between them is in the status of the development. BrahMos has been already operationalized, while the LR-AShM missile is at the stage of development and testing. It should be stressed that it does not mean that the missile is supposed to replace BrahMos.

LR-AShM missile importance: A longer reach for India’s sea-denial capability

A successful LR-AShM missile programme could give the Indian Navy a stronger ability to keep hostile warships away from India’s coastline and strategically important maritime areas. The future 3,500-km version, if successfully developed and tested, would further extend that reach.

The program also demonstrates India’s approach towards indigenously building sophisticated missile systems. In terms of the Navy, the LR-AShM missile could be one of the key components of India’s future naval defense system.

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