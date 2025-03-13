What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton

The ‘Malhar Certification’ essentially rebrands ‘jhatka’ meat under a Hindu identity, reinforcing religious and consumer preferences. This move aligns with a growing demand for non-halal products.

A newly introduced meat certification in Maharashtra, known as the ‘Malhar Certification’, has stirred controversy after state minister Nitesh Rane promoted it as a label for 100% Hindu-owned mutton shops that offer unadulterated ‘jhatka’ meat.

Rane urged Hindu consumers to buy only from certified vendors, further fueling the debate.

The initiative has triggered political backlash, with opposition parties accusing it of creating a religious divide. While the BJP-led Maharashtra government has not officially endorsed the initiative, concerns remain about government involvement in regulating food choices.

The Rising Debate Over ‘Malhar Certification’

Political Reactions and Legitimacy Concerns

The opposition has raised questions about the legitimacy of the certification. Rohit Pawar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) questioned, “If this is a government-backed initiative, why wasn’t it launched by the Chief Minister? Who actually owns this certification company?” This has led to speculation about private interests behind the scheme.

Could the Certification Widen Religious Divides?

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching, concerns have been raised about the political and communal impact of the certification. The food choices debate has further intensified Maharashtra’s already charged political climate.

Key Religious & Political Flashpoints in Maharashtra:

Anti-Conversion Law Controversy:

The BJP’s proposal for an anti-conversion law had already stirred tensions before the state elections.

Christian and Muslim leaders raised concerns, urging people to support parties that uphold constitutional values.

Haji Malang Dargah Dispute:

Ex-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that the Haji Malang Dargah was originally a Hindu temple and vowed to “liberate” it.

Boycott of Muslim Traders in Ahilyanagar:

Reports suggested that a Gram Sabha resolution in Madhi village led to calls for boycotting Muslim vendors at the Kanifnath shrine fair.

What is the Difference Between Jhatka and Halal Meat?

The ‘Malhar Certification’ is exclusively for shopkeepers selling ‘jhatka’ mutton. Here’s how it differs from halal meat:

Jhatka Meat:

The animal is slaughtered instantly with a single strike to the head.

Preferred by Sikh and Hindu communities for its ethical approach, as it minimizes the animal’s suffering.

Halal Meat:

The animal is slaughtered slowly, following Islamic dietary laws.

The blood is completely drained before the meat is consumed.

The MalharCertification.com platform, promoted by Nitesh Rane, provides a list of ‘jhatka’ meat suppliers run exclusively by Hindu traders, particularly from the Khatik community. The website claims the certified meat is fresh, saliva-free, and free from adulteration.

Jhatka + Hindu-Owned = Malhar Mutton?

The ‘Malhar Certification’ essentially rebrands ‘jhatka’ meat under a Hindu identity, reinforcing religious and consumer preferences. This move aligns with a growing demand for non-halal products, similar to Air India’s decision to serve only non-halal food for Hindu and Sikh passengers in November 2024.

With the controversy heating up, the political, social, and legal implications of ‘Malhar Certification’ are likely to remain in the spotlight in the coming months.

