What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

In a small pocket of Uttar Pradesh, something remarkable has happened. The people of Sewapuri, a block in Varanasi district, have come together to bring a river back to life. With the support of local authorities, what was once thought to be a dying stream has now become a flowing lifeline again.

This river, named Matuka, stretches across 27.14 kilometers and was once a major tributary of the Varuna River. Over time, it had dried up and was nearly forgotten. But for thousands of villagers—especially over 5,000 farmers in 26 nearby villages—its return means a second chance.

“I Remember It Flowing in Full Swing”

For many locals, the river’s revival isn’t just about water—it’s deeply personal. Seventy-year-old Bulla Devi from Admapur village still remembers the Matuka in its prime. “I used to go every day with my mother to bathe in the river. I remember it flowing in full swing. Now, it barely survives the summer,” she said.

For her and many others, the river’s drying up felt like the loss of a part of their own history and identity. Over the years, as water disappeared, farming became harder, and the soil grew dry. The community began to struggle.

Years of Decline and Dry Fields

The Matuka River had been a key source of irrigation and daily needs for villages in both Sewapuri and neighboring Bhadohi. But neglect, encroachments, and poor rainfall slowly choked it.

Ramdhani Patel from Matuka village remembered when water flowed year-round. “Fifteen years ago, there used to be water. But now, apart from the rainy season and a short stretch of winter, the river dries up,” he said.

However, he also noticed a change in recent months. “After the digging and cleaning work, we saw water in the river even in winter. That hasn’t happened in years,” he added.

The Revival Mission: Led by the People and Officials

The revival wasn’t accidental. Over a year ago, the Varanasi district administration launched a dedicated water conservation project focused on Matuka. The effort was spearheaded by Chief Development Officer (CDO) Himanshu Nagpal, with active support from village councils.

The plan included cleaning up the river, removing waste and encroachments, and restoring its natural course. Workers under MGNREGA were involved, along with heavy machinery like JCBs to carry out desilting.

“The river had virtually disappeared in many areas. It had become a dumping ground and was encroached upon in several places,” said CDO Nagpal. “We carried out extensive desilting using JCB machines, cleared waste, and involved MGNREGA workers to manually clean parts of the river. The idea was to restore its natural course and allow water from its origin in Bhadohi to reach downstream stretches,” he explained.

Building for the Future: Check Dams and Spillways

The team didn’t stop at just cleaning. To ensure the river stays alive in the long run, they built 14 drop spillways and are working on seven check dams.

“These structures are vital for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge. The collected water will seep into the soil and replenish aquifers,” Nagpal said.

This means that rainwater won’t go to waste—it will help refill the ground and keep the river flowing even in drier months.

A Visible Change for Farmers

The difference is already clear in the lives of local farmers. Dinesh Yadav from Mahnag Adamapur shared how the winter season, which used to be dry, now brought some relief. “Earlier, we used to struggle during the rabi season. This year, thanks to the water that remained during winter, we could use pumping sets to irrigate our fields. It’s a big relief,” he said.

For some, like Bachan Prasad of Ramdih village, the river’s revival isn’t just practical—it’s emotional.

“The river used to flow the whole year. Then, due to poor rains and lack of upkeep, it started drying up. People began calling it a nullah. But it was our river, our pride. This initiative brought that pride back,” he said.

Keeping the River Safe: A Community Commitment

The administration knows that reviving the river is just step one—protecting it is just as important. That’s why local leaders have been asked to stay alert and keep an eye out for future encroachments. “We’ve instructed village heads to monitor the riverbanks and ensure illegal structures do not come back. Community vigilance is key to sustaining these efforts,” said Nagpal.

A Ripple Effect Across Villages

Already, the change is spreading. In Bhishan Dilawarpur and other gram panchayats, farmers have started using Matuka’s water to grow rabi crops again. “It’s a huge help. If this continues, we won’t have to rely solely on borewells and tankers,” said Kanhaiya Lal, a farmer in the area.

The river, which cuts through large stretches of farmland, is crucial to the rural economy here. A new bridge is also being built over the river on the Varanasi-Bhadohi Highway—signaling that the revived Matuka is now being woven back into everyday life.

Water, Unity, and a New Beginning

Even during the harsh summer, certain stretches of the Matuka near places like Benipur still hold water. This has given locals real hope that with enough effort and support from nature, the river could flow year-round again. “This project is not just about a river. It’s about resilience, community ownership, and sustainability. When people come together with a shared purpose, real change is possible,” said Nagpal.

From forgotten stream to flowing river, Matuka’s story is a powerful reminder that when communities unite with determination—and a little help from those in charge—they can breathe life back into the land, one drop at a time.