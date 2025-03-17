Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?

Discussing the rise of football in India, PM Modi emphasized the growing enthusiasm for the sport. He acknowledged that while older generations idolized Diego Maradona, today's youth look up to Lionel Messi as their football icon.

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?

PM MODI


During a podcast conversation with US influencer and AI researcher Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fascinating story about a village in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, widely known as ‘Mini Brazil’ due to its deep-rooted love for football.

The village earned this title because of its rich football culture, drawing comparisons to Brazil, a nation renowned for its dominance in the sport.

The Football Culture of ‘Mini Brazil’

PM Modi recounted his visit to Shahdol, a region primarily inhabited by tribal communities. He described an impressive sight where 80 to 100 young boys and even older players were seen dressed in sports uniforms.

Curious about their passion, he inquired about their background. “I asked them where they were from, and they responded, ‘We’re from Mini Brazil.’”

When he asked for the reason behind the name, they explained: “Football has been played in our village for four generations, and nearly 80 national-level players have emerged from here. Our entire village is dedicated to football.”

A Unique Football Legacy in Shahdol

The enthusiasm for football in Mini Brazil is so intense that matches attract massive crowds. PM Modi revealed, “During their annual football match, nearly 20,000 to 25,000 spectators from nearby villages gather to watch.”

Highlighting India’s deep-rooted passion for football, PM Modi noted the sport’s increasing popularity and its ability to unite people. “Football is very popular in India. Our women’s football team is performing really well, and the men’s team is also making great progress,” he added.

Football’s Growing Popularity in India

Discussing the rise of football in India, PM Modi emphasized the growing enthusiasm for the sport. He acknowledged that while older generations idolized Diego Maradona, today’s youth look up to Lionel Messi as their football icon.

The conversation also touched upon India’s cricket rivalry with Pakistan. When asked about it, PM Modi chose to remain neutral, saying, “I’m not an expert. Only those who specialize in the technical aspects can analyze which techniques are superior. But sometimes, the results speak for themselves.”

His response subtly referenced India’s recent victory over Pakistan, highlighting the nation’s dominance in cricket while maintaining a diplomatic stance.

PM Modi’s discussion with Lex Fridman shed light on India’s growing football culture, particularly in tribal regions like Shahdol’s ‘Mini Brazil.’ His insights also showcased how football and cricket continue to unite and inspire Indian sports enthusiasts.

