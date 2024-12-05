Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Is Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival? Discover The Epic ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ That Left Everyone Awestruck

The Angami Naga tribe, as part of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, showcased their unity by pulling a massive 15-tonne stone for four kilometers. Union Tourism Minister Ganjendra Shekhawat and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio attended the event.

What Is Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival? Discover The Epic ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ That Left Everyone Awestruck

In a stunning display of strength and unity, 1,500 members of the Angami Naga tribe participated in a powerful cultural ceremony at Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival on Wednesday. The tribe pulled a massive 15-tonne stone for around four kilometers along the winding roads near Kohima. This ceremonial event, known as the ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony,’ was a significant cultural tradition that captivated both locals and tourists alike.

The stone, measuring 24 feet in length, 6 feet in width, and 1.8 feet in thickness, was pulled with the help of ropes. As the tribe worked together, men hummed traditional tunes, while the sound of gunshots echoed, encouraging the participants. Women, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, walked alongside the group, carrying food and water in bamboo baskets to support the effort. This event was held on the fourth day of the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which takes place at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, about 12 kilometers from Kohima, the state capital.

The ceremony was officially flagged off by Union Tourism Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat, following blessings from Balie Kere, Chairman of the Kigwema Village Council. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer. In his speech, Shekhawat emphasized the significance of unity, saying, “The pulling of stone gives us a sense that united we are strong. The way our ancestors could unitedly pull heavy stones or wooden logs, we can unitedly pull our country to the expectations of the future generations.”

Shekhawat also expressed his enthusiasm for the Hornbill Festival, remarking on its cultural vibrancy and the breathtaking beauty of Nagaland. He highlighted the support from the Government of India and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, suggesting that with further backing, the festival could become internationally recognized, attracting more visitors from around the world.

Nagaland’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also spoke about the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state. He stated, “It is a moment of happiness to come together in this manner, celebrating our rich festivals.”

In addition to the cultural festivities, the British Council played a significant role at the Hornbill Festival, focusing on strengthening cultural and educational ties. Alison Barrett, Division Director of the British Council, shared how the organization is working to build deeper connections between young people from different countries through the arts, music, and education. She emphasized the role of cultural exchange in fostering understanding and creating friendships across borders.

Barrett remarked, “We believe that culture – whether through music, literature, or the arts – is a powerful way of getting to know another place and another person. Through educational partnerships and cross-cultural exchange, we can build friendships and, ultimately, contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world.”

As the Hornbill Festival continues, the ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ remains a powerful symbol of the Angami Naga tribe’s unity, resilience, and commitment to preserving their unique cultural traditions. The event, alongside the efforts of organizations like the British Council, underscores the potential of such cultural exchanges to foster a more connected and harmonious global community.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar Becomes Maharashtra’s Deputy CM For Record Sixth Time: A Deep Dive Into His Political Legacy

Filed under

#Kohima Angami Naga tribe british council Cultural exchange Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat Hornbill Festival Nagaland traditions Neiphiu Rio Stone Pulling Ceremony tourism in Nagaland

Advertisement

Also Read

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

‘There’ll Be Stable Govt For Next 5 Years, No More Shockers’, Says Fadnavis In First Address As CM

‘There’ll Be Stable Govt For Next 5 Years, No More Shockers’, Says Fadnavis In First...

Joe Burns Takes Over As Italy’s Cricket Captain, Eyeing 2026 T20 World Cup Glory

Joe Burns Takes Over As Italy’s Cricket Captain, Eyeing 2026 T20 World Cup Glory

CAQM Has Decided To Revoke Stage-IV And Stage-III Of Grap In The Entire NCR

CAQM Has Decided To Revoke Stage-IV And Stage-III Of Grap In The Entire NCR

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

Entertainment

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox