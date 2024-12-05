The Angami Naga tribe, as part of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, showcased their unity by pulling a massive 15-tonne stone for four kilometers. Union Tourism Minister Ganjendra Shekhawat and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio attended the event.

In a stunning display of strength and unity, 1,500 members of the Angami Naga tribe participated in a powerful cultural ceremony at Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival on Wednesday. The tribe pulled a massive 15-tonne stone for around four kilometers along the winding roads near Kohima. This ceremonial event, known as the ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony,’ was a significant cultural tradition that captivated both locals and tourists alike.

The stone, measuring 24 feet in length, 6 feet in width, and 1.8 feet in thickness, was pulled with the help of ropes. As the tribe worked together, men hummed traditional tunes, while the sound of gunshots echoed, encouraging the participants. Women, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, walked alongside the group, carrying food and water in bamboo baskets to support the effort. This event was held on the fourth day of the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which takes place at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, about 12 kilometers from Kohima, the state capital.

The ceremony was officially flagged off by Union Tourism Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat, following blessings from Balie Kere, Chairman of the Kigwema Village Council. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer. In his speech, Shekhawat emphasized the significance of unity, saying, “The pulling of stone gives us a sense that united we are strong. The way our ancestors could unitedly pull heavy stones or wooden logs, we can unitedly pull our country to the expectations of the future generations.”

Shekhawat also expressed his enthusiasm for the Hornbill Festival, remarking on its cultural vibrancy and the breathtaking beauty of Nagaland. He highlighted the support from the Government of India and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, suggesting that with further backing, the festival could become internationally recognized, attracting more visitors from around the world.

Nagaland’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also spoke about the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state. He stated, “It is a moment of happiness to come together in this manner, celebrating our rich festivals.”

In addition to the cultural festivities, the British Council played a significant role at the Hornbill Festival, focusing on strengthening cultural and educational ties. Alison Barrett, Division Director of the British Council, shared how the organization is working to build deeper connections between young people from different countries through the arts, music, and education. She emphasized the role of cultural exchange in fostering understanding and creating friendships across borders.

Barrett remarked, “We believe that culture – whether through music, literature, or the arts – is a powerful way of getting to know another place and another person. Through educational partnerships and cross-cultural exchange, we can build friendships and, ultimately, contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world.”

As the Hornbill Festival continues, the ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ remains a powerful symbol of the Angami Naga tribe’s unity, resilience, and commitment to preserving their unique cultural traditions. The event, alongside the efforts of organizations like the British Council, underscores the potential of such cultural exchanges to foster a more connected and harmonious global community.

