Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
What Is Navkar Mahamantra Divas? PM Modi Addresses People From 108 Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people across India and around the world to join a special spiritual event called Navkar Mahamantra Divas, which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 9 — just one day before Mahavir Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people across India and around the world to join a special spiritual event called Navkar Mahamantra Divas, which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 9 — just one day before Mahavir Jayanti.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said the event will bring together people from more than 100 countries for a global chant of peace, unity, and spiritual awareness.

“At 8 AM on 9th April, a day before the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I will be attending a very unique programme with a distinctly global imprint — the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. People from over 108 nations will be in the programme, which will witness a global chant for peace, unity and spiritual awakening,” he wrote.

A Mantra That Brings Everyone Together

In his post, PM Modi talked about how meaningful the Navkar Mahamantra is, especially in today’s world.

“It is a means to calm and inner peace. The Navkar Mahamantra rises above all divisions and has a strong uniting ability,” he said.

The mantra reflects key values of Jainism— like non-violence, humility, and spirituality. PM Modi called it a chant that brings people closer, no matter their background or beliefs.

“I look forward to the programme day after and I urge you all to take part, chant, and celebrate the bonds that unite us!” he added.

Modi Also Gives a Speech at the Event

The event isn’t just about chanting—it’ll also include an address by PM Modi. According to official sources, people from all across India and more than 100 countries are expected to attend. The vibe is meant to be peaceful, spiritual, and globally connected.

Organizers say it’s a chance for people to reflect on inner peace and come together in a positive and meaningful way.

What’s Navkar Mahamantra Divas All About?

This day is all about spreading the values taught by Jain philosophy—like kindness, mindfulness, and respect for all living beings.

The Navkar Mahamantra is one of the most sacred chants in Jainism. It honors enlightened souls and inspires people to lead better, more conscious lives. Navkar Mahamantra Divas gives people a moment to pause, reflect, and feel part of something bigger than themselves.

Just Before Mahavir Jayanti

The event happens right before Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on April 10 this year. That day marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. He was born in 615 BC into a royal family, and his original name was Vardhamana.

At 30, he left everything behind to seek the truth. After years of meditation and self-discipline, he achieved Kevala Jnana, or complete knowledge.

Lord Mahavir’s message of “Ahimsa Parmo” Dharma”—meaning non-violence is the highest religion — continues to guide millions around the world.

His teachings are all about peace, simplicity, and living a life of compassion. That’s why Mahavir Jayanti is such a meaningful celebration for the Jain community and why this spiritual build-up with Navkar Mahamantra Divas feels so special.

