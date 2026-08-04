What Is NOTAM? Why India Has Issued 2,530 km Airspace Alert Over Bay Of Bengal For August 6-7

India has issued a 2,530-kilometer NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for August 6 & 7 over the Indian Ocean Region, indicating preparations for a likely long-range missile test. According to reports, the latest NOTAM has been issued over the Bay of Bengal. The activity could involve a next-generation Agni-series missile or the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the specific missile being tested.

What Is a NOTAM? When and Why Is It Issued?

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is an official notice issued by a country’s aviation authority to inform pilots, airlines, air traffic controllers, and other aviation personnel about temporary changes that could affect flight operations in a designated area. A NOTAM can be issued hours, days, or even weeks in advance depending on the nature of the event.

India has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for 6–7 August, covering a 2,530-kilometer corridor over the Indian Ocean, temporarily restricting air traffic in the designated area. Such NOTAMs are commonly issued before missile tests, military exercises, or other strategic… pic.twitter.com/JleE0eivVf — Srijan Pal Singh (@srijanpalsingh) August 3, 2026

NOTAMs are issued for several reasons, including runway or taxiway closures, maintenance work, navigation aid failures, military exercises, temporary flight restrictions, adverse weather-related hazards, and security concerns. Airlines must review all relevant NOTAMs before departure to ensure they are aware of any operational restrictions along their route or at their destination.

Why Has India Announced One Over the Bay of Bengal for August 6 & 7?

India has issued a NOTAM for a designated area over the Bay of Bengal for August 6–7 to temporarily restrict airspace and maritime activity, indicating preparations for defense-related aerial activity widely believed to be a missile test. While the government has not officially disclosed the exact system being tested, such NOTAMs are routinely issued before missile launches to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft and ships operating in the region.

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