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Home > India News > What Is ‘One Officer, One Car’ Rule? Why Centre Introduced It And How Government Vehicle Use Will Change

What Is ‘One Officer, One Car’ Rule? Why Centre Introduced It And How Government Vehicle Use Will Change

One Officer One Car rule explained: The Centre tightens government vehicle norms to curb misuse, cut spending and stop bureaucrats from getting multiple official cars.

One Officer, One Car Rule (representative photo generated by AI)
One Officer, One Car Rule (representative photo generated by AI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 10:59 IST

The Centre has tightened rules for official vehicles with a new “One Officer, One Car” policy aimed at stopping multiple government vehicles from being allotted to the same senior bureaucrat. Under the revised norms, an officer already entitled to a staff car cannot get another government vehicle simply because they have been given additional charge of another ministry, department, public sector undertaking (PSU) or autonomous body. The move is meant to curb misuse, avoid duplication, cut unnecessary spending and ensure better use of public resources.

Reportedly, the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance issued a recent Office Memorandum (OM) directing all Union ministries and departments to strictly follow the revised staff-car rules. The directive reinforces the comprehensive instructions issued in September 2022, which had consolidated the Centre’s rules on the use of official vehicles.

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One Officer One Car rule: What does it mean and who will be affected?

Under the One Officer One Car principle, an officer who already has an official staff car must continue using that vehicle even when given additional responsibilities elsewhere. Holding charge of another ministry, department, PSU or autonomous body will no longer be a reason to receive a second government vehicle.

As per reports, the rules also restrict officers from using staff cars belonging to PSUs, autonomous bodies or quasi-government organisations. Such vehicles can be used only when the officer is travelling on official duty or an authorised tour. Departments have also been told to keep surplus or unused vehicles in safe custody instead of allowing them to be used unofficially.

One Officer One Car rule: Why has the Centre introduced it?

The government’s stated aim is to reduce avoidable expenditure on official transport and strengthen fiscal discipline. The One Officer One Car policy is also intended to stop duplication and misuse of official pool cars while making better use of government-owned assets.

Reports say that the Department of Expenditure said the revised instructions are aimed at improving administrative efficiency, preventing misuse of government resources and reducing unnecessary transport costs. The policy is expected to streamline staff-car management across ministries and departments while increasing administrative accountability.

One Officer One Car rule: What was the earlier system?

The latest directive follows the Department of Expenditure’s Master Office Memorandum of September 1, 2022. That memorandum comprehensively reviewed and consolidated the Centre’s existing instructions governing the use of staff cars in government offices.

The government has now reiterated that all ministries and departments must strictly comply with those norms. The latest order therefore reinforces the earlier framework while making the One Officer One Car principle clear for officers holding additional charges.

One Officer One Car rule: How will government vehicle use change?

The biggest change is the one-vehicle limit. An officer already allotted an official staff car cannot receive another vehicle merely because their responsibilities have expanded across departments or organisations. They will continue using the car already assigned to them.

The new rules also mean PSU and autonomous-body vehicles cannot be freely used by central government officers, while extra or unutilised vehicles must be safely stored rather than loosely deployed. The One Officer One Car approach is aimed at ensuring public vehicles are used only where required and government resources are not unnecessarily duplicated.

Also Read:  What Are Critical Minerals? Which Ones Does India Have And Why Are They Strategically Important For Future?   

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What Is ‘One Officer, One Car’ Rule? Why Centre Introduced It And How Government Vehicle Use Will Change

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What Is ‘One Officer, One Car’ Rule? Why Centre Introduced It And How Government Vehicle Use Will Change
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