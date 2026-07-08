What Is ‘Op Hard Ball’? Inside US Crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi Linked Gangsters Explained

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are among those charged in the United States for allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada, three years ago, as per an official statement issued by the Justice Department. Federal prosecutors here also announced that 24 people linked to “India-based organised crime groups” with charges of violent crimes, extortion plots, and international narcotics trafficking have been arrested in an operation named “Operation Hard Ball” carried out in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and a total of 37 defendants have been charged in three federal indictments.

How the US Took on Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and 37 Gangsters

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated that a total of three transnational syndicates have been targeted by federal agencies.

The federal prosecutors in a statement said, “Bishnoi and Brar are charged with ordering this assassination, which occurred when two gunmen shot and killed H.S.N. as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.”

The indictment stated, “Enterprise routinely targeted prominent religious, social, and political leaders with violence, and used these high-profile acts to terrorise and extort members of the community. For instance, in November 2023, Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a separate shooting that occurred at the Vancouver, Canada, residence of a prominent Indian actor and singer, and warned in the Punjabi language in a Facebook post, “no one can save you from us.”

What is Operation Hard Ball?

According to the US Justice Department, Operation Hard Ball was a joint investigation carried out by law enforcement agencies from the US, Canada, Spain, and India.

The main focus of the operation was on criminal groups with links to India that are accused of being involved in crimes such as contract killings, extortion, kidnapping, international drug trafficking, illegal weapons offences and human smuggling across several countries.

As part of the operation, officials carried out 34 search raids (23 in Sacramento and 11 in Los Angeles). During the raids, authorities seized around 1,000 kg of cocaine, 1 kg of heroin, $40,000 in cash, and 12 firearms.

US prosecutors also alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang gets money for its activities from international cocaine trafficking.

They also claimed that 49 kg of cocaine was intercepted in California in 2024; later, it was being transported to Canada. Not only this, the gang is also accused of stealing around 520 kg of cocaine from rival drug trafficking groups in the Los Angeles area between 2024 and 2025.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Ravinder Singh Dhanda Also Named in US Operation Hard Ball

Federal prosecutors have also levelled allegations against gangsters — Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Singh Dhanda in separate cases.

According to the indictment, “Dhanda operated a drug distribution network that provided international smuggling services for bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to drug trafficking organisations (DTOs) in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico,” the statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office stated.

“Bhagwanpuria gang operates as a transnational criminal syndicate headquartered in India with members across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand,” they added.

Cocaine and firearms were seized as part of Operation Hard Ball, officials said.

The officials concluded, “An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Following the killing of Nijjar, the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18, 2023, had alleged that they had ‘credible intelligence’ that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada the same year. Later in October 2024, he said that police had “clear and compelling evidence” to back the allegations. India rejected the claims made by Ottawa.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster