What Is ‘Operation Bangladeshi’? 160 Illegal Bangladeshis Deported from Delhi After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Delhi Police has intensified its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants under a special drive called ‘Operation Bangladeshi’. As part of the operation, 160 Bangladeshi nationals were deported from Delhi today.

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Delhi Police has intensified its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants under a special drive called ‘Operation Bangladeshi’. As part of the operation, 160 Bangladeshi nationals were deported from Delhi today.

These individuals were flown out from Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad and taken to Tripura by a special aircraft. From there, they will be sent back to Bangladesh by road through the India-Bangladesh border, according to police officials.

Crackdown expands after Pahalgam attack

The move comes just days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which has put security agencies across India on high alert. While there is no official link between the attack and the deportations, police sources say all illegal foreigners are under increased scrutiny in light of the security threat.

Over the last one month alone, Delhi Police has identified and deported 470 illegal Bangladeshi nationals—all through the same route via Tripura. Most of them, police say, had entered India illegally or overstayed their visas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Visa violators also among deported group

Out of the 160 deported today, around 50 individuals had entered India legally on a visa but stayed beyond the permitted period, making them illegal residents under Indian law. The rest are believed to have crossed into India through the porous border without valid documents.

Authorities say they have stepped up surveillance in several areas of Delhi and surrounding regions known to have high numbers of undocumented migrants.

Special flights, border coordination in place

A senior official said, “We are working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Border Security Force (BSF), and state authorities in Tripura to ensure smooth and quick repatriation. More such deportations will continue in the coming days.”

Special chartered flights and border coordination mechanisms have been put in place to speed up the process, especially after intelligence reports flagged concerns about illegal migrants being vulnerable to radical influence or involvement in criminal activities.

Message from Delhi Police: Stay legal or face action

The crackdown is being seen as a strong message from the authorities that illegal stay in India will not be tolerated—especially when national security is at stake.

With Operation Bangladeshi now picking up pace, more arrests and deportations are expected across other major cities too.

This latest action highlights the government’s growing focus on tightening internal security and tracking undocumented foreigners living across the country.