Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is Operation Sindoor? India Hits At Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; Avenges Pahalgam Terror Attack

What Is Operation Sindoor? India Hits At Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; Avenges Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

What Is Operation Sindoor? India Hits At Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; Avenges Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.


In a strong but carefully executed move, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The retaliatory operation came to light after loud explosions were heard across multiple areas in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) late Wednesday night.

The Indian government officially confirmed the strikes in the early hours of Thursday through a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Strikes on Terror Infrastructure, Not Military Bases

According to the PIB, nine sites connected with terrorist infrastructure were hit in the operation. These sites were reportedly being used to plan and coordinate terror attacks against India. Officials emphasized that the operation was carried out with caution, avoiding any escalation with Pakistan.

“Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the statement said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Triggered by the Pahalgam Attack

The timing of Operation Sindoor is directly linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where gunmen opened fire and brutally killed unarmed civilians. The attack shocked the nation and drew widespread condemnation. The Indian Army’s action is seen as a response to that tragedy, aimed at sending a strong message to those behind it.

“These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered,” the PIB said.

The Indian government made it clear that accountability is key:
“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.”

Pakistan Acknowledges Strikes in Three Areas

While India confirmed hitting nine terror-linked sites, Pakistan’s military acknowledged that three locations were struck. According to Pakistani officials, the targets included two areas in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province near the Indian border.

This partial acknowledgment lines up with reports of explosions that came in from Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, among other places.

Calm but Firm Messaging from India

The Indian side has been consistent in its messaging—this was not an act of aggression, but a measured counterterrorism strike. By not targeting any Pakistani military assets, India has signaled that its issue is with terror networks operating from Pakistani soil—not with the Pakistani army or state directly.

Officials also mentioned that a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held later in the day to share further updates about the execution and impact of the mission.

What Comes Next?

As of now, the situation remains tense along the Line of Control (LoC), with both countries closely monitoring developments. The international community is also watching carefully, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors rise once again.

Operation Sindoor appears to be India’s way of showing that terror attacks will not go unanswered—but without pushing the region into open conflict. It’s a calculated strike, and India has made sure to underline that it was done with restraint and focus.

Whether this leads to further escalation or sends a chilling message to terrorist groups remains to be seen. For now, the Indian Army has made its point clear: India will respond, and it will do so on its own terms.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitud

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes
Operation Sindoor: Hour A

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds
Reacting to India’s pre

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’
India has responded with

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hai

‘Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Indian Army For ‘Operation...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror Bases

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror...

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media