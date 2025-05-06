What Is Operation Sindoor? India Hits At Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; Avenges Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

In a strong but carefully executed move, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The retaliatory operation came to light after loud explosions were heard across multiple areas in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) late Wednesday night.

The Indian government officially confirmed the strikes in the early hours of Thursday through a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Strikes on Terror Infrastructure, Not Military Bases

According to the PIB, nine sites connected with terrorist infrastructure were hit in the operation. These sites were reportedly being used to plan and coordinate terror attacks against India. Officials emphasized that the operation was carried out with caution, avoiding any escalation with Pakistan.

“Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the statement said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Triggered by the Pahalgam Attack

The timing of Operation Sindoor is directly linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where gunmen opened fire and brutally killed unarmed civilians. The attack shocked the nation and drew widespread condemnation. The Indian Army’s action is seen as a response to that tragedy, aimed at sending a strong message to those behind it.

“These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered,” the PIB said.

The Indian government made it clear that accountability is key:

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.”

Pakistan Acknowledges Strikes in Three Areas

While India confirmed hitting nine terror-linked sites, Pakistan’s military acknowledged that three locations were struck. According to Pakistani officials, the targets included two areas in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province near the Indian border.

This partial acknowledgment lines up with reports of explosions that came in from Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, among other places.

Calm but Firm Messaging from India

The Indian side has been consistent in its messaging—this was not an act of aggression, but a measured counterterrorism strike. By not targeting any Pakistani military assets, India has signaled that its issue is with terror networks operating from Pakistani soil—not with the Pakistani army or state directly.

Officials also mentioned that a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held later in the day to share further updates about the execution and impact of the mission.

What Comes Next?

As of now, the situation remains tense along the Line of Control (LoC), with both countries closely monitoring developments. The international community is also watching carefully, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors rise once again.

Operation Sindoor appears to be India’s way of showing that terror attacks will not go unanswered—but without pushing the region into open conflict. It’s a calculated strike, and India has made sure to underline that it was done with restraint and focus.

Whether this leads to further escalation or sends a chilling message to terrorist groups remains to be seen. For now, the Indian Army has made its point clear: India will respond, and it will do so on its own terms.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions