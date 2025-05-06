Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is Operation Sindoor? Indian Armed Forces Strike Terror Bases In Pakistan And PoJK After Pahalgam Terror Attack

What Is Operation Sindoor? Indian Armed Forces Strike Terror Bases In Pakistan And PoJK After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a decisive retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Defence called the strikes precise, restrained, and focused on dismantling infrastructure used to plan attacks against India.

What Is Operation Sindoor? Indian Armed Forces Strike Terror Bases In Pakistan And PoJK After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India launches Operation Sindoor, striking terror bases in Pakistan and PoJK days after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.


In a swift and pointed military response to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, striking terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), was launched a short while before the announcement and was aimed at dismantling facilities from where attacks against India had been orchestrated.

“Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”: Indian Army

Confirming the operation, the Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”

The Ministry of Defence followed up with an official statement, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The MoD clarified that the military action was conducted with precision and restraint.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement read.

A detailed briefing on the operation is expected later in the day.

Earlier, the Indian Army had posted a message in Sanskrit on its official social media handle, “prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — translating to “Ready to strike, trained to win.”

Nationwide Civil Defence Drill on Same Day

Coinciding with the military operation, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 7, covering 244 districts across the country. The large-scale exercise is aimed at boosting emergency preparedness amid heightened security concerns in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

According to an official communication from the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, the drill will include:

  • Operationalising air-raid warning sirens
  • Cleaning and restoring bunkers and trenches
  • Training civilians in protective actions during hostile incidents

Operation Sindoor Follows The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The defence measures follow the April 22 terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for decisive action.

In the immediate aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed justice, stating that the perpetrators would be hunted down “to the ends of the earth.”

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

India Operation Sindoor Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitud

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes
Operation Sindoor: Hour A

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds
Reacting to India’s pre

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’
India has responded with

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hai

‘Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Indian Army For ‘Operation...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror Bases

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror...

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media