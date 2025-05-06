In a decisive retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Defence called the strikes precise, restrained, and focused on dismantling infrastructure used to plan attacks against India.

In a swift and pointed military response to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, striking terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), was launched a short while before the announcement and was aimed at dismantling facilities from where attacks against India had been orchestrated.

“Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”: Indian Army

Confirming the operation, the Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”

The Ministry of Defence followed up with an official statement, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The MoD clarified that the military action was conducted with precision and restraint.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement read.

A detailed briefing on the operation is expected later in the day.

Earlier, the Indian Army had posted a message in Sanskrit on its official social media handle, “prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — translating to “Ready to strike, trained to win.”

Nationwide Civil Defence Drill on Same Day

Coinciding with the military operation, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 7, covering 244 districts across the country. The large-scale exercise is aimed at boosting emergency preparedness amid heightened security concerns in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

According to an official communication from the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, the drill will include:

Operationalising air-raid warning sirens

Cleaning and restoring bunkers and trenches

Training civilians in protective actions during hostile incidents

Operation Sindoor Follows The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The defence measures follow the April 22 terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for decisive action.

In the immediate aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed justice, stating that the perpetrators would be hunted down “to the ends of the earth.”

