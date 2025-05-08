What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

Indian strikes on Wednesday reportedly crippled Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence missile systems, targeting key installations in Lahore and Sialkot. These Chinese-made, long-range surface-to-air missiles form a vital part of Pakistan's air defence network.

Pakistan’s highly regarded HQ-9 air defence missile systems have reportedly sustained significant damage in targeted Indian strikes early Wednesday, according to official statements. These Chinese-origin, long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems form a critical component of Pakistan’s layered air defence network, particularly around strategically vital areas like Lahore and Sialkot.

The Indian government confirmed the offensive on Thursday, stating that its armed forces had targeted multiple air defence radars and installations across Pakistan. “Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan,” the government said, further adding, “It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system in Lahore had been neutralised.”

What is the HQ-9 Air Defence System?

The HQ-9 (“Hong Qi-9” or “Red Banner-9”) is a long-range, self-contained air defence and airspace denial system developed by China. Originally introduced in 2001, the HQ-9 was designed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation and has drawn clear influence from Soviet and Russian air defence platforms, particularly those developed by Almaz-Antey—the manufacturer of the S-300, S-400, and S-500 systems.

The HQ-9 is a versatile, mobile system typically deployed on 8×8 wheeled heavy trucks, such as the Taian TA5380, allowing it to relocate with frontline units. The missile is designed to intercept various airborne threats, including fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and ballistic missiles.

Operational Capabilities of HQ-9 Air Defence System

Since its induction, the HQ-9 has been exported to a limited number of nations. Current operators include China, Morocco, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. Pakistan’s military—both Army and Air Force—operates the HQ-9P variant, which reportedly has a maximum engagement range of 125 kilometres. This is significantly lower than the advanced Chinese HQ-9B variant, which can reportedly strike targets at ranges of up to 300 kilometres.

Despite this, experts believe that actual engagement ranges—particularly against cruise missiles and similar low-altitude threats—may be much shorter, potentially around 25 kilometres.

Advanced Guidance and Radar Systems

The HQ-9 system employs Track-via-Missile (TVM) guidance, integrating inertial navigation, mid-course uplinks, and either semi-active radar homing (SARH) or active radar homing for terminal guidance. The primary radar used with the system is the HT-233 3D phased-array radar, capable of simultaneously tracking up to 100 targets.

Each complete HQ-9 battery in Chinese service consists of a wide array of components, including:

One command vehicle

Six control vehicles

Six targeting radar vehicles

Six search radar vehicles

48 missile launch vehicles

192 missiles

Supporting elements such as positioning, communication, power supply, and logistical support vehicles

Each launcher carries four missiles, which are vertically launched from large tubes. The missile itself is 6.8 metres long, weighs approximately 1,300 kilograms, and can reach speeds of up to Mach 4, with operational altitudes as high as 50 kilometres. Warheads are high-explosive fragmentation (HE-FRAG) types, designed to inflict maximum damage on airborne targets.

