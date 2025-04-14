What Is Palm Sunday? Delhi Police Deny Procession Causing Row

On Sunday, the Delhi Police caused a stir by denying permission for a Palm Sunday procession that was set to take place between St. Mary’s Church in Old Delhi and the Sacred Heart Cathedral near Gole Market. The decision has upset many in the Christian community, with both religious leaders and political groups calling it “unfair” and “shocking.”

Delhi Police caused a stir by denying permission for a Palm Sunday procession that was set to take place from St. Mary’s Church in Old Delhi

On Sunday, the Delhi Police caused a stir by denying permission for a Palm Sunday procession that was set to take place between St. Mary’s Church in Old Delhi and the Sacred Heart Cathedral near Gole Market. The decision has upset many in the Christian community, with both religious leaders and political groups calling it “unfair” and “shocking.”

The procession, known as the “Way of the Cross,” was supposed to take place between 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm. It was expected to be led by Delhi Archbishop Rev Anil JT Couto and include around 500 participants, along with floats that are a part of the tradition.

Police Say It’s a Law and Order Issue

The Delhi Police denied the request, explaining that the procession could cause problems with law and order, as well as traffic. They mentioned that this has been the case in previous years too.

A police spokesperson said, “This procession by CAAD started 2-3 years back, and each year we did not allow them [permission]. This is not something new. This [CAAD procession] would involve three [police] districts and lead to a number of issues. Also, we have only officially denied them permission. They can still go out and celebrate. Only the long procession from north and central Delhi to New Delhi is not allowed.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Catholic Groups Push Back

The Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi (CAAD), however, disputed the police’s version of events. They said the procession has been a regular tradition since 2013 and not just in the last few years as suggested.

AC Michael, president of CAAD, explained that they had submitted a request to the police weeks ago.

“On March 10, Rev Fr Vincent D’Souza, the vicar general in Delhi Catholic Archdiocese, had written to the Delhi Police commissioner seeking permission for the Way of The Cross procession… Police informed us last night at 9pm that they will not grant permission… The procession has been taking place since 2013. Last year the police had denied permission as IPC section 144 was imposed in the area under peculiar circumstances. Now there is no problem, and it is still not being allowed,” Michael said.

He also raised a point about the reasons the police gave. “Other communities and political groups are routinely granted permissions even during peak hours on working days,” he added, calling the excuses for traffic and law and order issues “hard to accept” on a Sunday.

Political Leaders Speak Up

The decision quickly turned political, with several leaders speaking out against the police’s refusal to grant permission. Congress leader KC Venugopal sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raising concerns about religious freedom.

“Are Christians in Delhi excluded from Article 25 of the Constitution that guarantees freedom of religion? Since when did practicing faith become a threat?”

The CPI(M) also expressed strong disapproval, saying they “strongly condemn the denial of permission by the Delhi Police to conduct the annual Way of the Cross procession.”

Christian Community Feels Targeted

Many within the Christian community feel singled out, noting that other community events, including political gatherings, are often allowed even during busy periods. Many are frustrated that this procession was not permitted when similar events have been, in their eyes, permitted effortlessly in the past.

Although there was some leeway allowing smaller church gatherings and assemblies, the refusal of the police to sanction the procession raised concerns related to fairness regarding the treatment of the religious group. Community leaders now want clarification from the authorities and appeal for fair treatment toward all religious practices.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians and is an important time for studying and worship. The procession of the Way of the Cross means a great deal to many, and participation in it is a crucial act of their faith.