What is ‘Passport Not Citizenship’ Controversy? What the Government’s Stand Really Means

For many years a lot of people believed that an Indian passport counts as proof of Indian citizenship. But now that belief has come under fresh debate after the Central government said clearly that a passport is legally only a travel document and not a final or conclusive proof of citizenship. Many till now thought that national emblem printed in gold in the centre of a navy blue, white, or maroon cover made of a heavy-duty fabric-based material can be a proof of their Indian citizenship.

What is ‘Passport Not Citizenship’ Controversy?

The government on Thursday clarified that a passport that you have has never been considered proof of citizenship. This decision has not come recently or in the last 12 years. The clarification referenced Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides for the issuance of passports to non-citizens.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest,” Section 20 of the Act states.

The government also pointed out that, according to a Bombay High Court judgment from 2013, it is very clear that having a passport does not establish citizenship.

It all started when the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a detailed briefing on Wednesday, cleared that an Indian passport is only a travel document which should not be considered as definitive proof of citizenship.

The statement started a wave of clarification from opposition leaders, legal experts, and social media users asking what documents actually establish Indian citizenship.

The discussion sparked by a recent statement on Passport Seva Divas has generated more heat than light. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that a passport is a travel document, not a document of citizenship. Legally, that is correct. A passport is issued under the Passports… https://t.co/fz8Ct3OqIj — Nirupama Menon Rao 🇮🇳 (@NMenonRao) June 25, 2026







Passport is Not a Proof of Citizenship?

Under the Passports Act, 1967, the Central Government has the power in specified circumstances to issue a passport or travel document even to a non-citizen. The law itself therefore recognises that possession of a passport cannot, by definition, be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship. This distinction is neither unusual nor controversial.

A passport is an important identity and travel document. It is evidence that may support a claim of citizenship. But citizenship itself flows from the Constitution and the Citizenship Act, not from the possession of any single government-issued document.

The MEA has not announced a new policy. It has merely reiterated a settled legal position. Indian courts have repeatedly held that a passport is not conclusive proof of citizenship.

The Bombay High Court made this clear in 2013 and reaffirmed the principle subsequently: citizenship is determined under the Citizenship Act, 1955, based on eligibility and supporting evidence, not by the mere possession of a single document.

In India, citizenship is established through a combination of records, including birth certificates, parents’ citizenship records (where relevant), school records, electoral roll entries, government service records, land and residence records, passports, and other contemporaneous official documents.

Opposition Leaders Asked Questions to Government

RS MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, asking which document then constitutes proof of citizenship.

In a post on X, Sibal wrote, “MEA June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship Deprive me of my vote Result BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court !”

MEA

June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship

Deprive me of my vote Result BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 24, 2026







Owaisi criticised the shift in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) procedure. He noted that the initial plan to provide pre-printed forms for voters to simply verify and sign has been replaced by a system requiring voters to manually fill out enumeration forms.

“Earlier, we were told that a pre-printed form would be given by the BLOs to the elector and the elector will have to just check, sign with a photograph and give it back. But now two enumeration forms would be given based on the latest voter list, and the elector will have to write down the voter list details,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also asked questions for the government. He also said if the government’s position – that passports can also be issued to non-Indians – could undermine foreign nations’ trust in the document.

India marked the 14th Passport Seva Divas, celebrating the enactment of the Passports Act on June 24, 1967 and government clearly stated to people that a passport can not act as proof of Indian citizenship.

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