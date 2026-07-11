What Is PFI? Why Has Delhi Court Put Banned Outfit On Trial For Waging War Against India?

A Special NIA Court at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Complex has formally framed charges against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), its organisation and 20 of its office-bearers, including founding chairman E. Abubacker and chairman OMA Salam, in a case involving allegations of criminal conspiracy, waging war against India and terror-related offences. The accused denied all charges and opted to face trial. The court has now listed the matter for trial, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) set to begin presenting evidence from July 29. The case has once again brought the spotlight on what the PFI is and why it is facing such serious allegations.

On June 5, the Special NIA Court had ordered that charges be framed against the banned organisation and its leaders under provisions related to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, raising funds for a terror organisation, conspiracy for terror activities, organising terror camps and recruitment for terror activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). On Saturday, Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma formally framed the charges. Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, along with Assistant Public Prosecutors Jatin Khatri and Amit Rohilla, appeared for the NIA, while senior advocates S. Balan, A. Nowfal and Saipan Dastgir represented the accused.

PFI was founded in 2006 before being banned under the UAPA

The PFI, or Popular Front of India, was founded in 2006 after the merger of three regional organisations, the National Development Front of Kerala, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasarai from Tamil Nadu. Headquartered in New Delhi, the organisation described itself as a neo-social movement working for the rights of marginalised Muslims, Dalits and other oppressed communities.

PFI had extended itself to more than 15 states and functioned through various front organisations such as the Campus Front of India and National Women’s Front. However, on 28th September 2022, the Central Government had declared PFI as an unlawful organisation under the provisions of UAPA due to the countrywide operation of NIA against it.

PFI trial centres on allegations of conspiracy and terror activities

The NIA had registered the FIR on April 13, 2022, in New Delhi under Sections 120-B and 153-A of the IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18-B, 20, 22-B, 38 and 39 of the UAPA, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. During the investigation, several senior PFI leaders were arrested in September 2022. After completing its probe, the agency filed the chargesheet as well as supplementary chargesheets.

The investigation agency has alleged that PFI leaders were planning to overthrow the government, radicalising youth, promoting enmity between communities and that senior RSS leaders were on the alleged hit list.

PFI case moves to trial after court cites ‘grave suspicion’

In its June 5 order, the court observed, “Considered as a whole, the material on record raises grave suspicion that the accused, acting through and on behalf of the Popular Front of India and its National Executive Council (NEC), agreed and acted in furtherance of a single conspiracy to overthrow the secular democratic Government of India and to establish an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia law in India by or before the year 2047 through an armed struggle against the State.”

With charges now formally framed, the accused have denied the allegations and sought a full trial. The court has fixed July 29 for the NIA to begin leading evidence, marking the next stage in one of the country’s most significant terror-related prosecutions.

(via agency inputs)

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