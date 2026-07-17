What Is ‘Project Meghalaya’? What is Behind Alleged Rs 35 Cr Bribery Plot to Topple Vijay-Led TVK Govt in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Police are currently investigating into an alleged conspiracy, codenamed ‘Project Meghalaya’, over claims that certain MLAs connected to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were offered money to vote against the party during an Assembly session. The matter has been getting big attention since a senior television journalist was questioned and later, his phone was seized, as part of the probe. Here’s what ‘Project Meghalaya’ is and why it has sparked a political row in Tamil Nadu.

What Is ‘Project Meghalaya’? TVK MLA Alleges ₹35 Crore Bribery Offer

According to reports, Chennai Police questioned Vijayan, a journalist with the regional news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai, on July 15 and 16 after investigators found alleged communication between him and Thirunavukkarasu, the main accused in the case.

His mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis to see whether the conversations are connected to the alleged conspiracy known as ‘Project Meghalaya’ .

The probe started after TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja filed a complaint saying that YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu, who runs the opinion polling group IPDS and others pitched him Rs 35 crore to vote against his party during an Assembly session. Elaiyaraja also claimed that he and his family faced threats after he said no to the deal.

Police say that so far the investigation has turned up an alleged blueprint, called ‘Project Meghalaya’, to approach about 15 TVK MLAs with big amounts of money, trying to weaken actor turned politician Vijay government.

What Has the DMK Said About the ‘Project Meghalaya’ Investigation?

According to NDTV, nine people have been arrested in connection with the alleged bribery case, and Former DMK minister Senthil Balaji along with his brother Ashok were also called in for questioning.

The questioning of journalist Vijayan and the seizure of his mobile phone have sparked criticism from DMK MP Kanimozhi and also from the Chennai Press Club.

Kanimozhi said the TVK government is using the probe, basically the investigation, to go after journalists and political opponents, as if it’s a kind of selective pressure.

“The TVK government’s police, under the guise of an investigation, has arbitrarily seized journalist Vijayan’s mobile phone and detained him at the police station. This is strongly condemnable,” she said in a post on X.

The Chennai Press Club said that Vijayan was questioned until late at night on July 15, his phone was seized without proper procedure being followed, and he was asked again for questioning the next day as well.

Police, on the other hand said that dealing with the journalist and taking his phone were simply steps within the ongoing probe, and that everything was done under lawful process, so there was no issue.

The DMK has denied all the allegations, calling them politically motivated. The party said it will take appropriate legal action and respond through legal channels.

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