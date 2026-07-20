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Home > India News > What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

India has approved its first dengue vaccine, QDENGA, for people aged 4 to 60 years. Here's everything you need to know about its eligibility, effectiveness, WHO approval and how it helps prevent dengue.

India has approved its first dengue vaccine, QDENGA, for people aged 4 to 60 years. Photo: AFP
India has approved its first dengue vaccine, QDENGA, for people aged 4 to 60 years. Photo: AFP

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 16:00 IST

India has approved its first dengue vaccine, marking a major step in the fight against one of the country’s most common mosquito-borne diseases. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has finally given the green light to QDENGA which is a vaccine that can be used by people aged 4 to 60 years. It can be taken by a person who is suffering from dengue and someone who has had dengue before. There is no need for a pre-vaccination test for taking QDENGA  which makes it more easier to use in areas where dengue cases are very common. Here’s everything you need to know about QDENGA, including who can take it, how it works and its possible side effects. 

What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? How Effective 

“Since its launch in 2022, QDENGA has been approved in 43 countries, with more than 32 million doses distributed globally. This approval marks an important step forward in strengthening dengue prevention in India,” Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets at Takeda, said in a statement, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

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Takeda also said that, according to the seven years of clinical data the vaccine continues to protect against dengue infection and dengue-related hospitalisation caused by all four dengue virus types. 

Is QDENGA Approved by WHO? 

Takeda said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends QDENGA for use in countries where dengue is common. The vaccine can be included in public vaccination programmes, especially in high risk areas. There is no need for people to undergo dengue testing before getting the shot. 

The company also said QDENGA has received WHO prequalification which means it meets international standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness. 

This allows global organisations like UNICEF and the PAN American Health Organisation (PAHO) to procure the vaccine. 

Also Read: Bihar Girl Received Death Threat a Day Ago, Then Shot Dead on Her Way to School: Here’s What Police Found 

 
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What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects
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What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

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What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

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What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects
What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects
What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects
What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

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