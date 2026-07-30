What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

India seems to be moving, in a steady way, towards self reliance in critical minerals by putting in place a whole domestic system for manufacturing Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs). These magnets are high-performance, and they find use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence equipment, so basically the demand is pretty broad. In order to back this shift, the government agreed a Rs 7,280 crore scheme in November 2025 aimed at building a production capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per year (MTPA). The plan is supposed to cover every stage of making them, right from processing rare earth minerals, all the way up to producing finished magnets. These corridors should, in effect, strengthen mining, rare earth processing, research and eventual manufacturing of rare earth materials.

Which States Are Part of It

Odisha

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Jharkhand

Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

India’s recent policy measures reflect how rare earth development is being aligned with broader national priorities. The focus is not only on industrial growth but also on clean energy, defence, and strategic resource security.

Self‑Reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat): By reducing dependence on imports, where 60–80% of the value and 85–90% of quantity of permanent magnets were sourced from China between 2022–25, India aims to strengthen its domestic capability and secure critical supply chains.

Clean Energy Transition: Rare earth magnets are essential for electric vehicle motors and wind turbine generators, both central to India’s renewable energy expansion and its Net Zero 2070 vision. The corridors announced in the Union Budget will ensure that mineral-rich states directly contribute to this transition.

National Security and Defence: Rare earth magnets are vital for aerospace systems, defence equipment, and precision sensors. Domestic corridors and manufacturing capacity ensure secure access for strategic applications, reducing vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions.

Policy and Institutional Reforms: These initiatives complement reforms under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act, amended in 2023), which introduced a dedicated list of critical minerals and opened exploration and mining to private participation. They also align with the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM, approved in January 2025), which aims to secure sustainable supply chains for rare earths and other strategic minerals.

How It Could Reduce China’s Dominance

China dominates the global rare earth industry right now, making up roughly 60% of the world’s rare earth mining, and about 90% of refined rare earth production and permanent magnet manufacturing. Up until not too long ago, India was tied to China, basically importing nearly 90% of its rare earth permanent magnets from there, without much wiggle room.

China’s biggest edge is that it controls the whole processing and refining side of rare earth minerals, not only the extraction part. So to lessen that reliance, India intends to set up research centres, along with advanced refining facilities, near its mining sites within the Rare Earth Corridors. That way, the country can handle its own rare earth minerals rather than just sending them abroad for refining.

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