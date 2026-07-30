LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

India's Rare Earth Corridor aims to boost mining, processing and manufacturing of critical minerals across key states, helping reduce dependence on China and strengthening the country's strategic, economic and defence security.

India's Rare Earth Corridor aims to boost mining, processing and manufacturing of critical minerals. Photo: Pinterest
India's Rare Earth Corridor aims to boost mining, processing and manufacturing of critical minerals. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 15:02 IST

India seems to be moving, in a steady way, towards self reliance in critical minerals by putting in place a whole domestic system for manufacturing Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs). These magnets are high-performance, and they find use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence equipment, so basically the demand is pretty broad. In order to back this shift, the government agreed a Rs 7,280 crore scheme in November 2025 aimed at building a production capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per year (MTPA). The plan is supposed to cover every stage of making them, right from processing rare earth minerals, all the way up to producing finished magnets. These corridors should, in effect, strengthen mining, rare earth processing, research and eventual manufacturing of rare earth materials.

Which States Are Part of It 

Odisha
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Jharkhand

You Might Be Interested In

Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security 

  • India’s recent policy measures reflect how rare earth development is being aligned with broader national priorities. The focus is not only on industrial growth but also on clean energy, defence, and strategic resource security.
    Self‑Reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat): By reducing dependence on imports, where 60–80% of the value and 85–90% of quantity of permanent magnets were sourced from China between 2022–25, India aims to strengthen its domestic capability and secure critical supply chains.
    Clean Energy Transition: Rare earth magnets are essential for electric vehicle motors and wind turbine generators, both central to India’s renewable energy expansion and its Net Zero 2070 vision. The corridors announced in the Union Budget will ensure that mineral-rich states directly contribute to this transition.
    National Security and Defence: Rare earth magnets are vital for aerospace systems, defence equipment, and precision sensors. Domestic corridors and manufacturing capacity ensure secure access for strategic applications, reducing vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions.
    Policy and Institutional Reforms: These initiatives complement reforms under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act, amended in 2023), which introduced a dedicated list of critical minerals and opened exploration and mining to private participation. They also align with the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM, approved in January 2025), which aims to secure sustainable supply chains for rare earths and other strategic minerals.

How It Could Reduce China’s Dominance

China dominates the global rare earth industry right now, making up roughly 60% of the world’s rare earth mining, and about 90% of refined rare earth production and permanent magnet manufacturing. Up until not too long ago, India was tied to China, basically importing nearly 90% of its rare earth permanent magnets from there, without much wiggle room.

China’s biggest edge is that it controls the whole processing and refining side of rare earth minerals, not only the extraction part. So to lessen that reliance, India intends to set up research centres, along with advanced refining facilities, near its mining sites within the Rare Earth Corridors. That way, the country can handle its own rare earth minerals rather than just sending them abroad for refining. 

Also Read: Assam Floods To Worsen? IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rain Across State Till August 1 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security
Tags: Atmanirbhar Bharathome-hero-pos-6indian economy

RELATED News

EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

Dhaval Packaging’s Rs. 36.36 crore IPO to open on July 30

XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Successful FULCRUM 6.0: A Conclave on Disruption, Resilience, and Transformation in Consulting

How Much Cash Was Seized From Ram Temple Donation Funds? Letter Sheds Light on Pre-FIR Action

LATEST NEWS

Stephen Fleming Officially Takes Over as New England Test Team Head Coach, Joe Root Reappointed Red-Ball Skipper

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Triple H Breaks Silence on The Beast’s WWE Future Ahead of SummerSlam Hell In A Cell Clash

Shopping On Instagram? Kerala Consumer Court’s Rs 36,880 Verdict Is A Warning For Buyers And Sellers

Mountain Of Cash, 15 Kg Gold: Rs 28 Crore Seized From Ex-Bus Driver’s Home In West Bengal

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’

This Renewable Energy IPO Gets 4% Subscription On Day 1: Should You Apply?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Head-to-Head, Records, Season Best, Qualification Details And Who Holds The Edge at Commonwealth Games 2026?

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security
What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security
What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security
What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

QUICK LINKS