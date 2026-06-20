What Is Religious Conversion? Process, Legal Framework in India, and When It Becomes a Criminal Offense

Religious conversion is a process where someone changes their religion or faith. A person can decide to take up a different religion not just because of one thing, but for personal beliefs, spiritual motives, marriage, or other choices that feel individual. In India, the Constitution basically promises every citizen the freedom to follow, profess, and spread their religion under Article 25. But there are many cases in India of alleged forces, deceitful or racket driven religious conversion that shocked the country and are still making headlines, including Nagpur Air Force personnel’s wife case, the TCS Nashik case, the Shamli and Kanpur cases.

What Is the Process of Religious Conversion?

The process of religious conversion varies depending on the religion being adopted. Generally, it may involve religious ceremonies, declarations of faith, or formal documentation issued by religious organizations. In some cases, individuals may also submit affidavits or notify government authorities, depending on the laws of a particular state.

Prior Intimation to Authorities: In several states where anti-conversion laws exist (such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra ) , a person is required to submit a formal declaration to the District Magistrate , usually known as the DM. This intimation is typically given 30 to 60 days before the religious change ceremony , or at least before the actual event.

Police Verification: After the declaration comes in, the DM generally directs a local police inquiry , to check that the entire decision is genuinely voluntary , and not pushed by money pressure, blackmail, or misleading assurances. Sometimes the inquiry can feel slow, but that’s how it’s structured in most cases.

The Religious Ceremony: If everything is cleared, then the individual goes through the particular religious ritual, administered by an authorized religious head ( for example , a priest, maulana, or monk ). After that, the religious organization issues a Conversion Certificate , which is later used for the government side of things.

Official Gazette Notification: To ensure the change becomes legally effective for government records ( including passports, Aadhaar cards, and educational degrees ) , the person must publish a notification in the Official Government Gazette. For that submission, the following is normally required :

– The conversion certificate.

– An affidavit signed by a Notary Public.

– Advertisements published in two local newspapers announcing the change of name/religion.

Updating Identity Documents: Once the Gazette notification is published, the individual can update their religion and name across the government databases and all identity documents, in a more or less official way.

When Does Religious Conversion Become a Criminal Offense?

In India, religious conversion by itself is not considered a crime. But it may turn into a punishable criminal case if it happens through methods like force or threats, fraud or misrepresentation, coercion or undue influence, or by using temptations such as offering money, gifts, jobs, or some other advantages, purely so someone will switch faith.

Also, a lot of state statutes lay down penalties, including fines or even imprisonment, when conversions are done using these kinds of unlawful approaches.

The most recent controversy that erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a 24 year old woman who is the wife of an Indian Air Force officals allegedly trapped in a forced conversion racket.

According to FIR a former school classmate named Ayyaz Madare drugged her at a hotel, recorded objectionable videos and then used them to blackmail her. He even tried to extort over Rs 3 to 4 lakh from her.

She also alleged that she was taken to a location where a cleric, Hazrat Maulana. Then they forced her to perform Islamic rituals and to say “qubool hai” for a forceful nikah.

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