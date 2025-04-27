What Is SACHET App? PM Modi Introduces In Mann Ki Baat, Claims To Help Awaring Natural Calamities

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the critical role of alertness in facing natural disasters. He emphasized that while disaster management infrastructure is essential, individual awareness and timely action often make the biggest difference.

We were just referring to Disaster Management and the most important thing in dealing with any natural disaster is your alertness. You can now get help in this alertness from a special App on your mobile. This APP can save you from getting trapped in any natural disaster, and its… pic.twitter.com/sLwOfU6nuQ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 27, 2025

Introducing the SACHET App for Safety

Highlighting an important tool for citizens, PM Modi introduced the SACHET mobile application, developed by India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The app is designed to help people stay informed and safe during natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, tsunamis, landslides, forest fires, and windstorms.

Through the SACHET app, users can receive real-time updates and alerts directly from the Indian Meteorological Department. What makes the app even more accessible is its availability in multiple regional languages, ensuring that important information reaches people in their native tongue.

PM Modi urged everyone to download and benefit from the SACHET app, calling it a simple yet powerful step towards boosting individual and collective preparedness against nature’s challenges.