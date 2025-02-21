Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
What Is Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas? RSS-Affiliated Body Urges The Use Of 'Bharat' In Official Communocation Istead Of India

The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), an organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has written to President Droupadi Murmu requesting the government to use ‘Bharat’ in all official communications.

What Is Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas? RSS-Affiliated Body Urges The Use Of ‘Bharat’ In Official Communocation Istead Of India

The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) has written to the President requesting the government to use ‘Bharat’ in official communications.


The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), an organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has written to President Droupadi Murmu requesting the government to use ‘Bharat’ in all official communications. The appeal is part of a larger effort to rename the country officially through a constitutional amendment.

Nationwide Campaign Launched to Promote ‘Bharat’

To further this cause, SSUN has launched a month-long national signature campaign titled “One Nation, One Name: Bharat.” SSUN national general secretary Atul Kothari explained the significance of the name ‘Bharat.’

“Bharat is derived from two words: ‘Bha,’ meaning light, and ‘Rata,’ meaning devoted. This signifies that Bharat is a land devoted to the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. In contrast, the name ‘India’ lacks any meaning. Even the Oxford Dictionary associates it with definitions that can be seen as demeaning. As a proud nation, we should embrace a name that reflects our rich heritage rather than one that carries a colonial legacy,” Kothari stated.

Goal to Collect One Million Signatures

The campaign, which was launched simultaneously in 200 locations across the country, aims to gather 10 lakh (one million) signatures by March 21.

“We will run the campaign till March 21 to get 10 lakh signatures from students, teachers, lawyers, industry leaders, public representatives, and other prominent personalities. After collecting the signatures, we will submit a memorandum to the President, requesting an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution to retain the name of the nation as Bharat and remove India,” Kothari added.

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution currently states: “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”

G20 Summit Sparked Renewed Discussions

Kothari revealed that the inspiration for this campaign stemmed from two key incidents during the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023.

“During the G20 event, President Murmu sent official G20 dinner invitations under the title ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India.’ Additionally, the nameplate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit read ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India.’ These two things led to discussions across the country,” he explained.

With the SSUN mobilizing mass support, the government may soon face increased pressure to reconsider the constitutional name of the nation. The success of this campaign could mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse on national identity.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

India rss Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN)

