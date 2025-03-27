What Is Srinagar Smart City Initiative? Historic Amira Kadal Bridge Undergoing Major Transformation to Become a Cultural Landmark

Srinagar's historic Amira Kadal wooden bridge is undergoing a significant transformation, blending its rich architectural heritage with modern aesthetics to create a new tourism landmark. This redevelopment project is part of the Srinagar Smart City initiative and aims to enhance the summer capital’s charm while preserving its historical essence.

A Bridge with Deep Historical Roots

Amira Kadal, originally constructed in 1774 by Afghan governor Amir Khan Jawan Sher under the Durrani Empire, is one of the oldest bridges in the city. For centuries, it has served as a vital crossing over the Jhelum River. Now, under the Smart City project, the bridge is being revived as a wooden pedestrian walkway, built on the existing piers of the old bridge.

A Rs 7.17 Crore Makeover

The ambitious project, costing Rs 7.17 crore, includes retrofitting the existing piers and undertaking structural reinforcements. The redesigned bridge will be a modern recreational space featuring a wooden walkway, vending zones, gazebos, and plazas with comfortable seating arrangements at both ends.

Taking inspiration from Srinagar’s architectural icons like the Rajbagh wooden bridge, Habba Kadal, and Zero Bridge, the revamped Amira Kadal will maintain its traditional wooden aesthetics while incorporating contemporary urban design elements.

A New Cultural and Tourism Hub

Unlike the adjacent Amira Kadal road bridge, which accommodates vehicular traffic, the newly refurbished bridge will be exclusively for pedestrians. This transformation aims to provide a cultural and recreational space for locals and tourists alike, offering a scenic view of the Jhelum River and a glimpse into Srinagar’s rich history.

An official from the Srinagar Smart City project shared insights into the redesign, stating, “Its style and design have been conceptualized to reflect the old Amira Kadal bridge. It will have a 52-meter-long vending zone, gazebos, plazas, and ample seating areas for visitors to relax and enjoy the surroundings.”

Enhanced Amenities and Aesthetic Appeal

The bridge is being built with two levels of flooring—rough and finished—to ensure durability and safety. It will also be equipped with essential amenities such as drinking water stations and will be illuminated at night to enhance its visual appeal.

“The idea is to make it a welcoming and vibrant space that not only serves as a passage but also as a cultural hub for the city,” the official added.

With approximately 90% of the work already completed, the final touches are being executed at a rapid pace. Officials expect the bridge to be open to the public soon, marking a significant step in Srinagar’s heritage tourism revival efforts under the Smart City initiative.

Boosting Local Economy and Tourism

The new bridge will feature kiosks manned by authorized vendors, providing opportunities for local artisans, food vendors, and craftspeople to showcase their products. This initiative aims to boost the local economy by increasing job opportunities and promoting Srinagar’s cultural heritage.

Besides improving pedestrian movement and urban mobility in one of the city’s busiest areas, the project will also enhance Srinagar’s overall aesthetic appeal, making it an attractive destination for both residents and visitors.

Local Enthusiasm and Public Response

Residents have welcomed the bridge’s transformation, viewing it as a much-needed addition to the city’s infrastructure.

“It will provide a huge relief to pedestrians and enhance the beauty of the city,” said Javed Ahmad, a local resident.

Another resident, Faisal Ahmad, emphasized its importance for safe and efficient pedestrian movement. “This is a great initiative by the government. It will not only boost tourism but also provide a safe and pleasant walking experience, unlike the existing bridge where vehicles dominate the space,” he said.

As the final phase of the project nears completion, anticipation is building for the grand reopening of the Amira Kadal wooden bridge—a landmark that will stand as a testament to Srinagar’s glorious past while embracing its future as a smart and culturally rich city.