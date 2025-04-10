Following Rana’s extradition to India, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a statement asserting that Tahawwur Rana is no longer a Pakistani citizen, claiming he had not renewed his Pakistani documents for over 20 years and holds Canadian nationality.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a prime suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States and arrived in India on April 10, 2025.

He landed in Delhi aboard a special aircraft and is expected to be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) immediately upon arrival. Rana will soon face trial at a special NIA court in Delhi.

Rana, 64, boarded a specially arranged flight from the US after exhausting all legal avenues to avoid extradition. His final plea was rejected by the US Supreme Court, paving the way for his transfer.

A joint team comprising officials from the NIA and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) accompanied him to India. Authorities have tightened security at Delhi’s Patiala House Court, where Rana is expected to be produced.

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: A Recap of the Horror

On November 26, 2008, ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror in Mumbai, targeting key locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and a Jewish centre.

The gruesome assault, which lasted nearly 60 hours, resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives and left over 300 injured.

What Is Tahawwur Rana’s Nationality?

​Tahawwur Hussain Rana holds Canadian citizenship. Born in Chichawatni, Pakistan, he later emigrated to Canada, where he became a naturalized citizen. Recently, the Pakistan Foreign Office stated that Rana had not renewed his Pakistani documents in the last two decades, emphasizing his Canadian nationality.

Pakistan Distances Itself From Rana Amidst Extradition

This distancing comes as concerns grow in Islamabad regarding what confidential details Rana might disclose during his trial—especially his alleged connections with Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Born in Pakistan, Rana is a Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), one of the chief planners behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Headley is already serving a prison sentence in the US for his involvement. Rana is accused of aiding and facilitating Headley’s reconnaissance missions in India ahead of the attacks.

Upon arrival in Delhi, Rana has been lodged in Tihar Jail, one of the country’s most secure prisons.

