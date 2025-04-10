Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is Tahawwur Rana’s Nationality? Pakistan Makes A Shocking Claim As 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Accused Lands In India

What Is Tahawwur Rana’s Nationality? Pakistan Makes A Shocking Claim As 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Accused Lands In India

Following Rana’s extradition to India, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a statement asserting that Tahawwur Rana is no longer a Pakistani citizen, claiming he had not renewed his Pakistani documents for over 20 years and holds Canadian nationality.

What Is Tahawwur Rana’s Nationality? Pakistan Makes A Shocking Claim As 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Accused Lands In India

Tahawwur Rana


Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a prime suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States and arrived in India on April 10, 2025.

He landed in Delhi aboard a special aircraft and is expected to be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) immediately upon arrival. Rana will soon face trial at a special NIA court in Delhi.

Rana, 64, boarded a specially arranged flight from the US after exhausting all legal avenues to avoid extradition. His final plea was rejected by the US Supreme Court, paving the way for his transfer.

A joint team comprising officials from the NIA and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) accompanied him to India. Authorities have tightened security at Delhi’s Patiala House Court, where Rana is expected to be produced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: A Recap of the Horror

On November 26, 2008, ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror in Mumbai, targeting key locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and a Jewish centre.

The gruesome assault, which lasted nearly 60 hours, resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives and left over 300 injured.

What Is Tahawwur Rana’s Nationality?

​Tahawwur Hussain Rana holds Canadian citizenship. Born in Chichawatni, Pakistan, he later emigrated to Canada, where he became a naturalized citizen. Recently, the Pakistan Foreign Office stated that Rana had not renewed his Pakistani documents in the last two decades, emphasizing his Canadian nationality.

Pakistan Distances Itself From Rana Amidst Extradition

Following Rana’s extradition to India, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement asserting that Tahawwur Rana is no longer a Pakistani citizen, claiming he had not renewed his Pakistani documents for over 20 years and holds Canadian nationality.

This distancing comes as concerns grow in Islamabad regarding what confidential details Rana might disclose during his trial—especially his alleged connections with Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Born in Pakistan, Rana is a Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), one of the chief planners behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Headley is already serving a prison sentence in the US for his involvement. Rana is accused of aiding and facilitating Headley’s reconnaissance missions in India ahead of the attacks.

Upon arrival in Delhi, Rana has been lodged in Tihar Jail, one of the country’s most secure prisons.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Was Spent On Ajmal Kasab During His Confinement In Arthur Road Central Prison For Four Years? 

Filed under

26/11 Mumbai attacks Tahawwur Rana

James Cameron

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?
newsx

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks
In the video, the girl is

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...
Apple

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...
Jiang Jiaru was kidnapped

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After...
Calling the extradition o

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8 Exam Outside Classroom

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s What That Means

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After 18 Years, Demands 7.8 Crore In Compensation

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After...

Entertainment

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide