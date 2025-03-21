What Is The ‘3-Language Formula’? RSS Addresses The Rising ‘North-South Divide’

At a time of heightened tensions between the BJP-led central government and Tamil Nadu over the three-language formula, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken a measured approach.

At a time of heightened tensions between the BJP-led central government and Tamil Nadu over the three-language formula, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken a measured approach. The organization supports the use of a person’s mother tongue, the regional language where they reside, and a career language such as English or another language.

However, while avoiding a direct stance on the dispute, the RSS subtly criticized forces that it believes are attempting to divide the nation along linguistic and regional lines. During the first press conference of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Bengaluru, the RSS expressed concern about those “challenging national unity, especially by raising the North-South divide, whether it is about delimitation or languages.”

RSS on Delimitation and Language Controversy

When asked about delimitation, RSS leader C R Mukunda stated that it was a government decision, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already assured that southern states would not lose their existing representation. “If some southern state is having some number of Lok Sabha seats out of 543, that ratio will be held as it is,” Mukunda clarified.

He further added, “But other than this, there are many things that are mostly politically motivated, like having the rupee symbol in the local language. These things have to be addressed by social leaders and groups. It is not good for the country to quarrel among ourselves. It should be resolved harmoniously.”

RSS Advocates Learning Multiple Languages

While supporting the idea of learning at least three languages, the RSS chose not to engage directly in the debate over the National Education Policy’s language formula. The Union government insists on a three-language policy without making Hindi compulsory, whereas the DMK continues to push for a two-language formula, arguing that the three-language formula is designed to impose Hindi.

Mukunda stated, “Mother tongue should be used for all our daily things. The RSS has not passed any resolution on what should be the three-language or two-language system, but on mother tongue, we passed a resolution earlier.”

He further elaborated, “Not just in the school system but in society too, we have to learn multiple languages. One is our mother tongue, the other should be the regional language or the market language where we live. If I live in Tamil Nadu, I have to learn Tamil. If I live in Delhi, I must learn Hindi because I have to converse with the local people in the market. For some people, career language is also needed. If it is English, he or she must also learn that for his or her career.”

RSS’s Stand on Mother Tongue and Education

In 2018, the ABPS passed a resolution stressing the need to protect and promote Indian languages. The resolution stated that primary education should be conducted only in a child’s mother tongue or another Indian language. “Primary education across the country should only be in mother tongue or any other Bharatiya language. For this, parents should also make up their mind and the governments should formulate suitable policies and frame necessary provisions in this regard,” the resolution read.

Mohan Bhagwat’s Perspective on Language Learning

Mukunda reaffirmed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has always emphasized the importance of using one’s mother tongue at home while also learning a regional language for communication. He stated, “And a career language – if we have to have a career in English, Hindi, or Kannada, we need to learn it.”

To promote national harmony, Mukunda highlighted that Bhagwat has encouraged Hindi-speaking swayamsewaks to learn a South Indian or Northeastern language. “Our sarsanghchalak ji has often said, in formal and informal interactions, those from Hindi-speaking states should learn a South Indian or Northeastern language. It will be good not just for you but also for harmony,” he added.

Balancing the Language Debate

The RSS’s carefully balanced stance, without insisting on Hindi, comes as the DMK continues to accuse the Centre of trying to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. The BJP, however, maintains that the three-language formula does not mandate Hindi and that Tamil Nadu is free to implement Tamil, English, and any other South Indian language if it so chooses.

Supporting the three-language formula, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu has stated that while Telugu is essential, learning English and Hindi is also important for communication and employment opportunities.

Past Controversies Over Language in Mumbai

The RSS’s nuanced approach follows a recent controversy involving senior RSS leader Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi. Joshi faced backlash for stating that it was not necessary for Mumbai residents to learn Marathi. “Mumbai doesn’t have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar’s language is Gujarati. So, if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary for you to learn Marathi,” he had said.

After receiving criticism, Joshi later clarified his statement, affirming that Marathi is indeed Mumbai’s language and that people residing in the city should learn, understand, and read Marathi.

RSS on the Manipur Conflict

Beyond the language debate, the RSS also addressed the ongoing conflict in Manipur. Mukunda noted that the organization saw hope in the Centre’s recent administrative decision to impose President’s Rule in the state. He acknowledged that restoring lasting peace would take time but assured that RSS workers and leaders were actively working towards easing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Through its statements, the RSS continues to advocate for a multilingual India while emphasizing national unity and social harmony.