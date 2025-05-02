On April 30, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his long-standing demand to remove the 50 per cent limit on caste-based reservations in India. His statement came shortly after the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national Census.

Speaking to the media, Gandhi said, “The 50 per cent cap on reservations is becoming an impediment to the progress of our country and to the progress of Backward Castes, Dalits and Adivasis and we want this barrier to be eliminated.”

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), chaired by PM Modi, gave the green light for conducting a caste count during the next Census. This move marks a major shift, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had long been hesitant about holding a nationwide caste census—a demand that opposition parties, including Congress, have consistently pushed for.

During the All India Congress Committee’s meeting earlier this April in Gujarat, Gandhi had already spoken out strongly against the cap. He had said that the Congress would work to break the 50 per cent limit on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), calling it an artificial ceiling that hinders real progress.

What is the 50% Reservation Limit?

The 50 per cent limit on reservations refers to the general guideline set by courts which states that caste-based reservations in education and government jobs should not exceed half of all available seats or positions.

However, this cap is not mentioned in the Constitution. Instead, it developed through several Supreme Court rulings over the decades.

Not in the Constitution, But Set by the Courts

There is no direct provision in the Constitution that fixes a 50 per cent upper limit on caste-based reservations. The limit is largely the result of a series of Supreme Court decisions aimed at balancing equality with affirmative action.

The Key Judgments That Shaped the Cap

Here are some landmark rulings that played a major role in establishing the 50 per cent ceiling:

1962 – MR Balaji Case: A five-judge Supreme Court bench held that reservations under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) should stay within “reasonable limits,” and ideally not go beyond 50 per cent.

1992 – Indra Sawhney Judgment (Mandal Commission Case): A nine-judge bench capped reservations at 50 per cent, saying they are an exception to the rule of equality. This became the legal standard.

2006 – M Nagaraj Case: The Court said states must have quantifiable data on backwardness and the impact of quotas before making reservation policies.

2021 – Maratha Quota Hearings: The Supreme Court asked states and Union Territories to weigh in on whether the 50 per cent cap should remain and whether the 102nd Constitutional Amendment had impacted their powers to provide reservations.

Eventually, in May 2021, the Court struck down the Maratha reservation law, calling it unconstitutional for breaching the 50 per cent limit.

2022 – Chhattisgarh High Court Ruling: The High Court struck down a state law that had raised reservations to 58 per cent, again citing the 50 per cent rule.

The Constitution’s Stand on Reservation

The Indian Constitution under Articles 15 and 16 protects the right to equality but also allows for special treatment to disadvantaged groups.

Article 15(4) lets the government make special provisions for socially and educationally backward classes, as well as SCs and STs, especially in education.

Article 16(4) allows reservation in public employment for backward classes not adequately represented in public services.

After the 102nd Constitutional Amendment in 2018, the power to identify backward classes now largely rests with the Centre, due to the addition of Articles 338B and 342A. These articles gave constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), centralizing the authority to list socially and educationally backward communities.

During the Maratha quota hearings, the Supreme Court also questioned whether this amendment had taken away states’ rights to declare reservations.

The Historic Indra Sawhney (Mandal) Case

One of the most defining moments in India’s reservation history came with the Indra Sawhney case. In 1979, the Mandal Commission was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Morarji Desai to identify socially and educationally backward classes.

The Commission found that 52 per cent of India’s population fell under this category and recommended 27 per cent reservation for them, in addition to the existing 22.5 per cent for SCs and STs.

The proposal was implemented by then PM V.P. Singh in 1990 but was met with major legal challenges. In 1992, the Supreme Court upheld the recommendations but imposed a 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations.

Is There a Way to Cross the 50% Limit?

Yes, but only in exceptional circumstances, according to the Indra Sawhney verdict. Any breach would require strong empirical evidence and extraordinary justification. So far, most courts have strictly enforced the 50 per cent rule.

However, with the Centre now promising a caste census, both the Union and state governments may try to approach the Supreme Court with updated, detailed caste data in hand. But such a legal move can only happen after the census is completed and the data is made public—a process that may take years.

States That Have Gone Beyond the Cap

While many states have tried to go beyond the 50 per cent mark, most attempts have failed in the courts. But there are a few exceptions:

Tamil Nadu: The state has had 69 per cent reservations since 1990. After the 1992 Indra Sawhney ruling, Tamil Nadu passed a special law in 1993 to protect its quota by placing it under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which makes laws harder to challenge in court. A case challenging this is still pending before the Supreme Court since 2012.

Northeastern States: States like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Sikkim have more than 50 percent reservations, but this is due to their special constitutional status that recognizes their tribal populations and allows for greater autonomy.