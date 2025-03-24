What Is The Ceremonial Kheer Ceremony Ahead Of The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget 2025

This ritual, held just before the commencement of the session, brings together legislators, government officials, and even members of the public, including auto drivers, to partake in the symbolic event.

#WATCH | Delhi: Auto drivers arrive at the Vidhan Sabha to attend the 'Kheer' ceremony ahead of the Budget session beginning today. The Delhi state budget will be presented on March 25. pic.twitter.com/d3fFkj5kQj — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

Scheduled ahead of the formal presentation of the Delhi Budget, this ceremony marks a moment of communal harmony and signals the beginning of crucial financial discussions in the Vidhan Sabha. The Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year is set to be presented on March 25.

Significance of the Kheer Ceremony

The ‘Kheer Ceremony’ is more than just a culinary event—it embodies the spirit of inclusivity and good fortune. The dish, a traditional Indian rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, is considered a symbol of prosperity. Sharing kheer ahead of the Budget session is seen as an auspicious gesture, aiming to bring positivity and cooperation among leaders before they engage in policy discussions and financial deliberations.

In recent years, this event has also become a platform for acknowledging the contributions of various sections of society. The presence of auto drivers and other working-class representatives at the ceremony highlights a broader effort to involve the common people in the governance process.

A Tradition Rooted in Symbolism

The ritual, though relatively modern in its political setting, draws inspiration from Indian customs where sweet dishes are served during significant occasions to invoke success and harmony. In the context of governance, the act of sharing kheer fosters a sense of unity among legislators across party lines before they debate and vote on policies that impact millions of Delhi residents.

What to Expect in the Budget Session?

With the Budget session officially kicking off after the ceremony, all eyes will be on key financial announcements and allocations for various sectors. The government is expected to outline its spending priorities, focusing on infrastructure, public welfare, and economic growth.

