Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is The Ceremonial Kheer Ceremony Ahead Of The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget 2025

What Is The Ceremonial Kheer Ceremony Ahead Of The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget 2025

This ritual, held just before the commencement of the session, brings together legislators, government officials, and even members of the public, including auto drivers, to partake in the symbolic event.

What Is The Ceremonial Kheer Ceremony Ahead Of The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget 2025


As the Delhi Assembly gears up for its Budget Session, a unique tradition takes center stage—the ‘Kheer Ceremony.’ This ritual, held just before the commencement of the session, brings together legislators, government officials, and even members of the public, including auto drivers, to partake in the symbolic event.

Scheduled ahead of the formal presentation of the Delhi Budget, this ceremony marks a moment of communal harmony and signals the beginning of crucial financial discussions in the Vidhan Sabha. The Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year is set to be presented on March 25.

Significance of the Kheer Ceremony

The ‘Kheer Ceremony’ is more than just a culinary event—it embodies the spirit of inclusivity and good fortune. The dish, a traditional Indian rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, is considered a symbol of prosperity. Sharing kheer ahead of the Budget session is seen as an auspicious gesture, aiming to bring positivity and cooperation among leaders before they engage in policy discussions and financial deliberations.

In recent years, this event has also become a platform for acknowledging the contributions of various sections of society. The presence of auto drivers and other working-class representatives at the ceremony highlights a broader effort to involve the common people in the governance process.

A Tradition Rooted in Symbolism

The ritual, though relatively modern in its political setting, draws inspiration from Indian customs where sweet dishes are served during significant occasions to invoke success and harmony. In the context of governance, the act of sharing kheer fosters a sense of unity among legislators across party lines before they debate and vote on policies that impact millions of Delhi residents.

What to Expect in the Budget Session?

With the Budget session officially kicking off after the ceremony, all eyes will be on key financial announcements and allocations for various sectors. The government is expected to outline its spending priorities, focusing on infrastructure, public welfare, and economic growth.

Also Read: Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget Session Today: Who Will Be Presenting The Budget?

Filed under

Delhi Budget Session Kheer Ceremony

Vanessa Trump and Tiger W

Who Is Vanessa Trump? Age, Career, Personal Life, And Net Worth
Karnataka Deputy Chief Mi

‘I Will Not Reply’ Says DK Shivakumar On Karnataka Honeytrap Controversy
Tiger Woods confirms his

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Separate?
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Monday’s Not Blue, It’s Green! Sensex & Nifty Start The Week With...
newsx

What Is The Ceremonial Kheer Ceremony Ahead Of The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget 2025
Comedian Kunal Kamra face

What Exactly Did Kunal Kamra Say About Eknath Shinde That Sparked A Huge Controversy?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Vanessa Trump? Age, Career, Personal Life, And Net Worth

Who Is Vanessa Trump? Age, Career, Personal Life, And Net Worth

‘I Will Not Reply’ Says DK Shivakumar On Karnataka Honeytrap Controversy

‘I Will Not Reply’ Says DK Shivakumar On Karnataka Honeytrap Controversy

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Separate?

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Separate?

Stock Market Today: Monday’s Not Blue, It’s Green! Sensex & Nifty Start The Week With A Bang!

Stock Market Today: Monday’s Not Blue, It’s Green! Sensex & Nifty Start The Week With...

What Exactly Did Kunal Kamra Say About Eknath Shinde That Sparked A Huge Controversy?

What Exactly Did Kunal Kamra Say About Eknath Shinde That Sparked A Huge Controversy?

Entertainment

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?