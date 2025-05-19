Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is The Chabahar Project? NSA Doval Meets Iranian Counterpart To Discuss Regional Situation

What Is The Chabahar Project? NSA Doval Meets Iranian Counterpart To Discuss Regional Situation

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday. The discussion largely centered around regional developments and fast-tracking the strategic Chabahar Port project, which both countries have been working on together.

What Is The Chabahar Project? NSA Doval Meets Iranian Counterpart To Discuss Regional Situation

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday.


India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday. The discussion largely centered around regional developments and fast-tracking the strategic Chabahar Port project, which both countries have been working on together.

The phone call came at a sensitive time, with recent military tensions between India and Pakistan believed to have been part of the conversation as well.

India Seeks Deeper Ties on Chabahar and Trade Corridor

According to an Iranian readout of the call, Doval spoke about Iran’s “constructive role” in regional affairs and underlined India’s strong interest in expanding its partnership with Tehran—especially when it comes to the development of the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

“During the call, Doval emphasised Iran’s constructive role in the region and expressed India’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation — particularly in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor,” the Iranian side noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Doval also thanked Iran for its ongoing support and assistance in various joint efforts.

Iran Sees India as a Long-Term Partner

Responding to Doval’s message, Ahmadian, who serves as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said both countries share a long history of friendship and cultural connections.

“Ahmadian affirmed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilizations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration,” the Iranian readout stated.

He also stressed the importance of quickly moving forward with key projects, saying the partnership between India and Iran contributes to peace and stability in the wider region.

“Bilateral cooperation serves the broader interests of regional peace and stability,” Ahmadian added.

Why Chabahar Port Matters

The Chabahar Port, located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province along its southern coast, holds major strategic and economic importance for both countries. India has been working with Iran to develop the port as a way to improve trade access not just to Iran, but to Afghanistan and Central Asia—while bypassing Pakistan.

Chabahar is also seen as India’s counterweight to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, which is being developed by China.

The Bigger Picture: INSTC and Regional Connectivity

Another major project discussed was the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)—a massive 7,200-kilometre-long freight network that aims to connect India with Iran, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe through a mix of road, rail, and sea routes.

India has been a strong supporter of the INSTC, viewing it as a way to boost its economic presence in Eurasia and reduce reliance on more expensive trade routes through the Suez Canal.

Security and Stability Also on the Radar

Though not mentioned in detail, the phone call is understood to have touched upon the recent flare-up between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor. While neither side elaborated on this during the public statements, regional peace and stability were clearly at the center of the conversation.

With both nations backing large-scale infrastructure and transport projects, and with the region facing fresh security challenges, the timing of the Doval-Ahmadian call signals a push to stay on track with shared strategic goals.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

ajit doval iran

Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Tensions
Two suspected individuals

Two Suspected Terrorists Caught with Grenades and Pistols in Shopian
Pakistan’s Deputy PM Is

Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar Heads to China for Crucial Talks After Conflict With India
Key political figures gat

US Vice President JD Vance Meets Zelenskyy; High-Stakes Diplomacy Underway as US, Europe, and Ukraine...
India's National Security

What Is The Chabahar Project? NSA Doval Meets Iranian Counterpart To Discuss Regional Situation
The Ministry of External

‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Tensions

Two Suspected Terrorists Caught with Grenades and Pistols in Shopian

Two Suspected Terrorists Caught with Grenades and Pistols in Shopian

Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar Heads to China for Crucial Talks After Conflict With India

Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar Heads to China for Crucial Talks After Conflict With India

US Vice President JD Vance Meets Zelenskyy; High-Stakes Diplomacy Underway as US, Europe, and Ukraine Prepare for Trump-Putin Call

US Vice President JD Vance Meets Zelenskyy; High-Stakes Diplomacy Underway as US, Europe, and Ukraine...

‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s Claim That S. Jaishankar Warned Pakistan

‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s...

Entertainment

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom