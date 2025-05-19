What Is The Chabahar Project? NSA Doval Meets Iranian Counterpart To Discuss Regional Situation

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday. The discussion largely centered around regional developments and fast-tracking the strategic Chabahar Port project, which both countries have been working on together.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday. The discussion largely centered around regional developments and fast-tracking the strategic Chabahar Port project, which both countries have been working on together.

The phone call came at a sensitive time, with recent military tensions between India and Pakistan believed to have been part of the conversation as well.

India Seeks Deeper Ties on Chabahar and Trade Corridor

According to an Iranian readout of the call, Doval spoke about Iran’s “constructive role” in regional affairs and underlined India’s strong interest in expanding its partnership with Tehran—especially when it comes to the development of the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

“During the call, Doval emphasised Iran’s constructive role in the region and expressed India’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation — particularly in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor,” the Iranian side noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Doval also thanked Iran for its ongoing support and assistance in various joint efforts.

Iran Sees India as a Long-Term Partner

Responding to Doval’s message, Ahmadian, who serves as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said both countries share a long history of friendship and cultural connections.

“Ahmadian affirmed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilizations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration,” the Iranian readout stated.

He also stressed the importance of quickly moving forward with key projects, saying the partnership between India and Iran contributes to peace and stability in the wider region.

“Bilateral cooperation serves the broader interests of regional peace and stability,” Ahmadian added.

Why Chabahar Port Matters

The Chabahar Port, located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province along its southern coast, holds major strategic and economic importance for both countries. India has been working with Iran to develop the port as a way to improve trade access not just to Iran, but to Afghanistan and Central Asia—while bypassing Pakistan.

Chabahar is also seen as India’s counterweight to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, which is being developed by China.

The Bigger Picture: INSTC and Regional Connectivity

Another major project discussed was the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)—a massive 7,200-kilometre-long freight network that aims to connect India with Iran, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe through a mix of road, rail, and sea routes.

India has been a strong supporter of the INSTC, viewing it as a way to boost its economic presence in Eurasia and reduce reliance on more expensive trade routes through the Suez Canal.

Security and Stability Also on the Radar

Though not mentioned in detail, the phone call is understood to have touched upon the recent flare-up between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor. While neither side elaborated on this during the public statements, regional peace and stability were clearly at the center of the conversation.

With both nations backing large-scale infrastructure and transport projects, and with the region facing fresh security challenges, the timing of the Doval-Ahmadian call signals a push to stay on track with shared strategic goals.