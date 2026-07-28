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Home > India News > What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?

What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a legal aid website to help students and protesters facing legal action after the NEET UG protest. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal pledged ₹1 crore for legal assistance, while the CJP warned of fresh protests, alleging that the Centre violated its agreement by allowing police action against protesters.

Cockroach Janta Party to launch a legal aid website for protesters. Photo: ANI
Cockroach Janta Party to launch a legal aid website for protesters. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 07:52 IST

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced that it will launch a website to help students and protesters who are facing legal action. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said the website will track FIRs and police action, which will connect affected people directly with lawyers. The platform will also provide legal assistance to protesters. Sibal also announced a Rs 1 crore legal aid fund and urged lawyers across India to join the initiative. The CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had sought legal guidance form senior advocate Kapil Sibal before calling off the 37 day long protest on July 25. 

What Is the Main Aim of CJP Legal Aid Website 

“This CJP will create a framework to track what happened at which place, which student or protester was affected, and what action has been taken against them,” the Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate said while addressing a press conference along with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, PTI news agency reported.

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“We were in constant touch with Kapil ji and had sought legal guidance. When we called off the protest on the 25th, we apprehended that in the future, once the movement subsided or the momentum of the protest waned, the government might start targeting individuals. This is a very credible apprehension, as the same playbook has been observed in other major protests where individuals were singled out and implicated in false cases,” he said. 

CJP Says It Is Providing Legal and Medical Support to Protesters 

Saurav Das said the CJP has been helping students with legal and medical support since the protest began. Now the party is expanding its assistance across different states. 

“From day one, legal and medical assistance has been provided to all the students, and coordination with lawyers has been ensured so that they receive support across the country,” he said.

“CJP is providing all kinds of help to protestors across the country,” he added. 

He also said that on July 20, the CJP had announced it would file FIRs against police officials who are accused of using excessive force including tear gas, lathi charges during the protests



Kapil Sibal Announces ₹1 Crore Legal Aid for Protesters. How it Will Work 

Kapil Sibal also attended the press conference where he announced legal and financial support for protesters. He said a website would be launched to help people facing legal action after participating in peaceful protests. 



“We don’t want any action against those who sat in protest. It was an organic protest. Often governments want no dissent. Wherever there were peaceful protests and wherever protestors were targeted, they will create a website. I will give Rs 1 crore. I appeal to lawyers to aid us so that wherever in India there are trials our lawyers will help protestors who are being tried,” Sibal said. 

Addressing a press conference today along with Kapil Sibal. Ranka said CJP had submitted a draft agreement to Union ministers Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and it was agreed that the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday after legal consultations.

CJP Gives Ultimatum of Fresh Protest Over Alleged Police Action 

Earlier in the day, the CJP gave an ultimatum to the Central Government alleging that it had violated the agreement that ended its 37-day protest over the NEET UG paper leak issue

In a post on X addressed to BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed that the students had been detained in Bihar and West Bengal while police were conducting raids and surveillance in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. 



“Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji, We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics,” said Ashutosh Ranka. 



The CJP demanded that all FIRs against protesters be withdrawn immediately, detained students be released, and a written agreement on legal protection be provided by Tuesday. 

They also warned that it would resume nationwide protests again if these demands were not met.

Also Read: Why Bihar Govt Withdraws FIRs and Releases Detained Student Protesters 

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What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?
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What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?

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What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?
What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?
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