What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained

The Delhi Waqf Board has sought urgent protection for a nearly 300-year-old mosque on Race Course Road after its electricity and water connections were allegedly disconnected during a demolition drive on October 7. The board has also raised concerns over a possible demolition of the mosque, claiming that people identifying themselves as Land and Development Office (L&DO) officials warned its imam to vacate the premises within three days. The board has urged the authorities to intervene and restore the essential services.

Why the Delhi Waqf Board has raised alarm over the historic mosque

Reports say that in a letter dated October 19, Waqf Board CEO Tanvir Ahmad informed the authorities that the mosque and its adjoining qabristan, spread across two bighas, are notified waqf properties under a Delhi administration gazette notification issued on September 8, 1977.

“The mosque is under the direct management and control of the Delhi Waqf Board, with an imam appointed by the board conducting five daily prayers,” Ahmad said in the letter. He also pointed out that the mosque had a lawful electricity connection since 1976. The mosque is listed at number 22 on the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) heritage list and is registered on the UMEED portal.

The letter was marked to the ministries of minority affairs and home affairs, along with the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate of New Delhi. It alleged that the electricity and water connections were disconnected during the removal of jhuggis without prior notice or any apparent valid reason.

Delhi mosque faces alleged three-day ultimatum to vacate

As per reports, the Waqf Board alleged that on October 17, some people identifying themselves as L&DO officers visited the mosque and told the imam to vacate within three days, warning that the structure would then be removed, The Times of India reported.

The board sought immediate intervention, asking the authorities to examine the matter on priority and restore the electricity and water supply. Ahmad also confirmed that no demolition order had been served on the mosque.

However, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said the L&DO had not issued any notice to the mosque. The NDMC did not respond to queries about the disconnection of the two utilities, TOI reported. Maulana MM Haroon Rahi, who is associated with the mosque, said people were being prevented from entering the area to offer prayers.

Delhi mosque stands on land handed over to CPWD

The 53.2-acre plot on Race Course Road belongs to the L&DO and has been handed over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for maintenance and development.

The dispute comes amid action against slum clusters in the area. In October 2025, occupants of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp were issued notices directing them to vacate government land and relocate to a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) colony in Savda Ghevra within 15 days.

The notice referred to a joint survey conducted by the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in January 2024 for the rehabilitation of Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters. It stated, “Although the occupants are considered unauthorised occupants of govt land, those found eligible under DUSIB policy have been identified for relocation.”

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