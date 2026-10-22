LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained

What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained

Delhi Waqf Board seeks urgent protection for a 300-year-old Race Course Road mosque after electricity and water were disconnected during an October 7 demolition drive, amid fears of removal.

Delhi Waqf Board Seeks Protection For 300-Year-Old Mosque (Image: X)
Delhi Waqf Board Seeks Protection For 300-Year-Old Mosque (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 11:03 IST

The Delhi Waqf Board has sought urgent protection for a nearly 300-year-old mosque on Race Course Road after its electricity and water connections were allegedly disconnected during a demolition drive on October 7. The board has also raised concerns over a possible demolition of the mosque, claiming that people identifying themselves as Land and Development Office (L&DO) officials warned its imam to vacate the premises within three days. The board has urged the authorities to intervene and restore the essential services.

Why the Delhi Waqf Board has raised alarm over the historic mosque

Reports say that in a letter dated October 19, Waqf Board CEO Tanvir Ahmad informed the authorities that the mosque and its adjoining qabristan, spread across two bighas, are notified waqf properties under a Delhi administration gazette notification issued on September 8, 1977.

You Might Be Interested In

“The mosque is under the direct management and control of the Delhi Waqf Board, with an imam appointed by the board conducting five daily prayers,” Ahmad said in the letter. He also pointed out that the mosque had a lawful electricity connection since 1976. The mosque is listed at number 22 on the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) heritage list and is registered on the UMEED portal.

The letter was marked to the ministries of minority affairs and home affairs, along with the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate of New Delhi. It alleged that the electricity and water connections were disconnected during the removal of jhuggis without prior notice or any apparent valid reason.

Delhi mosque faces alleged three-day ultimatum to vacate

As per reports, the Waqf Board alleged that on October 17, some people identifying themselves as L&DO officers visited the mosque and told the imam to vacate within three days, warning that the structure would then be removed, The Times of India reported.

The board sought immediate intervention, asking the authorities to examine the matter on priority and restore the electricity and water supply. Ahmad also confirmed that no demolition order had been served on the mosque.

However, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said the L&DO had not issued any notice to the mosque. The NDMC did not respond to queries about the disconnection of the two utilities, TOI reported. Maulana MM Haroon Rahi, who is associated with the mosque, said people were being prevented from entering the area to offer prayers.

Delhi mosque stands on land handed over to CPWD

The 53.2-acre plot on Race Course Road belongs to the L&DO and has been handed over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for maintenance and development.

The dispute comes amid action against slum clusters in the area. In October 2025, occupants of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp were issued notices directing them to vacate government land and relocate to a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) colony in Savda Ghevra within 15 days.

The notice referred to a joint survey conducted by the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in January 2024 for the rehabilitation of Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters. It stated, “Although the occupants are considered unauthorised occupants of govt land, those found eligible under DUSIB policy have been identified for relocation.”

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained
Tags: Delhi Newshome-hero-pos-3latest newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Spent 7 Days in Tihar After Jantar Mantar Standoff, Then Made This Promise to Walk Free

Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline

Driving Much Less Than Last Year? What to Review at Car Insurance Renewal

Domicil Sleep Charts 50-Store India Expansion as Premium Mattress and Sleep-Solutions Segment Gains Ground

Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case

LATEST NEWS

After Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Row, Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Saying No To Revealing Scenes

Miss India Organization and Media Connect Announce Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027, Ushering in a New Era for Aspiring Talent Across the State

Watch Video: BJP MLA Slaps Government Official Three Times In Mahoba, Employee Found Diverting Agricultural Stock; MLA Says ‘You Have Met Akhilesh Yadav…’

IND vs NZ: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In 1st T20I? Check Team India’s XI For Series-Opener Against New Zealand In Christchurch

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: India’s 71-Medal Haul Keeps Them 5th, China Run Riot With 257 | Check Latest Standings

Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For Dussehra Speech Slip, Quotes Rockstar Song At Chennai Event

6-Year-Old Girl Taken From Mother In October 2025 Gets Back Her Custody After Punjab And Haryana High Court Order

Son Sets Mother on Fire Pouring Diesel, She Dies During Treatment in Jammu’s Udhampur

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Will Steve Smith Bat On Day 5 In Gqeberha? Australia’s Coach Provides Massive Update

What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained
What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained
What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained
What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained
What Is The Controversy Over Delhi’s 300-Year-Old Race Course Road Mosque? Water, Power Cut, 3-Day Demolition Warning Explained

QUICK LINKS