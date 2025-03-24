What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

A major political and historical controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramji Lal Suman made remarks about Rana Sanga, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar.

A major political and historical controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramji Lal Suman made remarks about Rana Sanga, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar. His statement has angered leaders and citizens in Rajasthan, where Rana Sanga and his grandson, Maharana Pratap, are highly respected figures.

What the Samajwadi Party MP Said

A video recently surfaced in which Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman called Rana Sanga a “traitor” who invited Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. This statement has sparked outrage among historians and political leaders, who claim it is a misconception.

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Home Ministry, Suman reiterated his statement, saying, “BJP leaders often claim that Muslims have the DNA of Babur. But who invited Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who brought him to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. By that logic, if Muslims are Babur’s descendants, you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga—a traitor.”

Suman further stated that Indian Muslims do not idolize Mughal emperors but instead follow the traditions of Prophet Mohammed and Sufi saints.

Political Backlash and Protests

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal strongly condemned Suman’s remarks, calling them an insult to the people of Rajasthan. The statement has led to widespread protests, especially in Udaipur, the former kingdom of Rana Sanga and Maharana Pratap.

The right-wing Rajput group, Karni Sena, has taken a strong stand against Suman’s comments, threatening to “chop off his tongue” for insulting the revered king.

The controversy follows another debate over historical figures after another SP leader, Abu Azmi, praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. BJP leaders and Hindu groups have protested what they call an attempt to glorify Aurangzeb, whom they accuse of committing atrocities against Hindus.

Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly

The issue reached the Rajasthan Assembly, where BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani demanded parliamentary action against Suman’s statement. However, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma objected, saying the matter could not be discussed in the House. This led to a heated argument between BJP and Congress MLAs, with BJP members strongly protesting against the alleged insult to Rana Sanga.

Vishwaraj Mewar, a descendant of the royal Mewar family, also condemned Suman’s remarks. He accused SP leaders of spreading misinformation and trying to create divisions in society. He said, “These statements have not only hurt the sentiments of Rajasthanis but also of the entire nation.”

Delhi Reacts to the Controversy

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad commented on the issue, saying, “These days, discussions are happening on historical figures. While someone criticizes a great and glorious king like Rana Sanga, others are busy advocating Aurangzeb.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also slammed the statement, calling it a distortion of history. “The spirit of independence that Rana Sanga ignited not only saved India from being enslaved but also played a major role in preserving Indian culture,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also condemned the remarks. He stated, “Rana Sanga has been the identity of Bharat. He fought against Babur and other invaders. Glorifying an invader instead of the one who protected the country is highly inappropriate.”

BJP MP Shashank Mani added that the remarks were “condemnable” and that people should honor great warriors like Rana Sanga instead of making controversial statements.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Response

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav defended Suman and criticized the BJP for selectively bringing up historical events.

“If BJP continues to flip through history, people will also remember that during Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation, no one anointed him by hand. It is said that he was anointed using the toe of a left foot. Will the BJP condemn this today?” he questioned.

Drawing an analogy, he also mentioned Galileo’s persecution for his scientific claim that the Earth revolves around the Sun. “Galileo was punished for his assertion, and centuries later, the Church apologized. If the BJP respects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will they apologize for the fact that he was anointed with a left foot toe?” he asked.

Who Was Rana Sanga?

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528. He was the grandfather of Maharana Pratap and is remembered for his bravery and military leadership. He fought 18 major battles, defeating the Sultans of Delhi, Malwa, and Gujarat.

He led two decisive battles against Babur. He won the first battle in Bayana in 1527, where his forces overran Babur’s camp and captured weapons, ammunition, and other war supplies. However, two months later, he was defeated in the Battle of Khandwa when Babur used cannons. Rana Sanga died from his battle wounds soon after.

Did Rana Sanga Invite Babur to India?

Historians dispute the claim that Rana Sanga invited Babur to India. According to historical records, Babur, who had lost Samarkand, was invited to India by Daulat Khan Lodhi, a relative of Delhi Sultan Ibrahim Lodhi.

Babur defeated Ibrahim Lodi in the First Battle of Panipat in 1526 and established the Mughal Empire, which ruled India for over 200 years.

“Rana Sanga had already defeated Ibrahim Lodi once, so why would he need Babur’s help? In fact, Rana Sanga later fought against Babur in Bayana,” said historian Chandraprakash Sharma.

Despite the political debates over Rana Sanga’s legacy, the historical site of Bayana, where he fought against Babur, remains neglected. Located 30 km from Bharatpur, the once-great fortress is now in ruins. There is only a single signboard marking the historic battlefield.