What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained

Self-styled Christian pastor Bajinder Singh, who was caught on camera assaulting a man and a woman, is now facing serious allegations from a former staff member. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has claimed that Singh maintained control over his employees through fear, false accusations, and intimidation tactics.

The woman, who recently resigned from her position after the viral thrashing incident, has also filed a police complaint against Singh.

The woman, who recently resigned from her position after the viral thrashing incident, has also filed a police complaint against Singh.

“He has accused many of the staff of theft and got police cases filed against them. He gets young women to accuse men of misbehavior and file police cases against them,” she alleged.

Singh, in response, has accused her of financial irregularities related to church funds, claiming that she used money to buy multiple cars.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Bajinder Singh, based in Jalandhar, leads ‘The Church of Glory and Wisdom’ and refers to himself as “Prophet Bajinder.” He began his journey as a Christian preacher in 2012, and his followers claim that his church has multiple branches in India and abroad.

His church organizes large congregations, where people gather in hopes of being healed of their ailments. These gatherings are broadcast live on his YouTube channel, “Prophet Bajinder Singh,” which has a subscriber base of 3.74 million.

Woman Denies Pastor’s Allegations

In her interview, the woman refuted Singh’s claim that she misused church funds. She acknowledged that her family owns four cars but clarified their sources:

One car was purchased by her son.

One was an old vehicle.

One was gifted to her by Singh.

The newest car was bought on loan, and she has been paying EMIs for it.

According to her, Singh’s real issue with her stemmed from another matter entirely. She claimed he was angry at her because a certain woman’s family objected to attending church, and he unfairly blamed her for it.

“It was her family that had the objection, but he blamed me and started beating me,” she said.

Video Footage of the Assault

A video from Singh’s office shows him slapping both a man and the woman, throwing objects, and even hurling a book at the woman. When she confronted him, Singh slapped her again.

Singh, however, has denied the authenticity of the video, calling it “doctored.” But the woman dismissed his claim outright.

When asked why the man who was also assaulted in the video had not spoken out in her support, she said, “He is young. Can you imagine the kind of pressure he is under?”

Bajinder Singh’s Defense

Singh has claimed that the woman was responsible for major financial fraud, allegedly amounting to Rs 15 crore. He further alleged that she deliberately released the video to defame him ahead of a crucial verdict in a sexual harassment case against him.

Multiple Criminal Cases Against Bajinder Singh

Singh has a history of legal troubles, including cases of sexual assault, fraud, and financial manipulation.

In 2017, he was accused of sexual harassment.

In 2018, he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, after promising to help her travel abroad.

Earlier this year, another sexual harassment case was filed against him, but he was not arrested.

His properties have been raided by the Income Tax Department.

Additionally, an FIR registered at the Zirakpur police station names Singh and several of his associates—Jatinder, Akbar Ali, Sitar Ali, Sucha Singh, Rajesh Chaudhary, and Sandeep Pehlwan—under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

376 (Rape)

420 (Cheating)

354 (Outraging Modesty of a Woman)

294 (Obscenity)

323 (Causing Hurt)

506 (Criminal Intimidation)

67 of the IT Act (Transmitting Sexually Explicit Content)

With multiple allegations piling up against Singh, law enforcement agencies continue to investigate. The latest accusations by his former staffer further add to the growing controversy surrounding him.