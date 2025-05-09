‘What Is The Fault Of Children…’ Mehbooba Mufti Gets Emotional Over Poonch Killings, Urges PM Modi, Pakistan PM To End Conflict

Criticising the use of military action, Mufti stressed that armed responses only treat the symptoms and not the root causes of the long-standing conflict.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti made an emotional appeal on Friday, urging Prime Ministers of both India and Pakistan to end the ongoing cross-border conflict that continues to claim innocent lives in the region.

Mufti was addressing the media in the wake of recent civilian casualties, including the tragic death of twin children, Ayaan and Aruba, in cross-firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. “What is the fault of the children and women caught in this crossfire?” she asked, visibly shaken. “These incidents are pushing the region towards catastrophe.”

Criticising the use of military action, Mufti stressed that armed responses only treat the symptoms and not the root causes of the long-standing conflict. Referring to recent attacks and military operations such as the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor, she said, “What did we achieve? A boy in Poonch lost his life, part of his head was blown away. How long will the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those in border areas, suffer?”

Political dialogue and diplomatic intervention

She called for political dialogue and diplomatic intervention instead of escalating tensions through force. “Military action never brings lasting peace. Both countries should prioritise political solutions. Their objectives have already been served India claims a major strike, Pakistan claims retaliation. It’s time to stop this violence.”

Mufti directly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Pakistan to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation. “PM Modi himself said the era of war is over. He and Pakistan’s Prime Minister should pick up the phone and end this cycle of bloodshed,” she said.

Her statement comes amid rising tensions and frequent ceasefire violations along the LoC, which continue to take a heavy toll on civilians living in border regions.

