What is the Indus Waters Treaty? Its Origin, Key Provisions, Current Status, and What Pakistan Stands to Lose If It Collapses

The Indus Waters Treaty has again become a matter of tension between India and Pakistan, which comes nearly a year after their last military confrontation. This time, the matter escalated due to India’s move to end the decades-old waters treaty, which has been suspended since last year’s conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has openly warned India, stating that Pakistan’s water security would be viewed as a threat to national security. While he stated that the current situation does not justify military action, he cautioned that Pakistan could consider war if its water interests were seriously endangered.

“The moment we feel our national security is under threat, and water is part of our national security, we will go to war [with India],” said Khawaja Muhammad Asif, in an interview with a local media outlet on Friday.

Indus Waters Treaty: How India Responded?

India strongly rejected Asif’s remarks, calling them an attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s internal challenges. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called these comments baseless and aimed at deflecting scrutiny from Pakistan’s human rights record. Jaiswal also criticised Islamabad’s governance in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, alleging long-standing economic exploitation and denial of fundamental rights in the region.

While rejecting Asif’s statement, Jaiswal said, “Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve.”

What Is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is one of the world’s most significant water-sharing agreements that took place in September 1960 in Karachi with the mediation of the World Bank. The treaty was signed by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan, and it regulates how the waters of the Indus River system are divided and used by both countries.

India and Pakistan have been involved in several military conflicts and diplomatic disputes over the decades, and despite these political tensions, the Indus Waters Treaty has largely remained in place. However, the recent developments have raised questions about its future and what a potential collapse could mean, especially for Pakistan.

Indus Waters Treaty: Origin

The roots of the water treaty could be traced back to the partition of British India in 1947. The division has created a complex situation in which rivers flowing through India supply water to agricultural regions in Pakistan. There were concerns over water access, which emerged as a major source of tension between the two newly independent nations. To prevent future conflicts, negotiations began with the support of the World Bank.

After years of discussions, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan signed the Indus Waters Treaty on September 19, 1960.

Indus Waters Treaty: What were the Key Provisions?

Division of Rivers: The treaty divided the six rivers of the Indus basin into two groups. India received exclusive rights over the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej), while Pakistan received rights over the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab).

Limited Use Rights: Although Pakistan has primary rights over the western rivers, India is allowed limited use of their waters for domestic needs, irrigation, navigation, and hydroelectric power generation under specified conditions.

Transition and Financial Assistance: A 10-year transition period was established in that treaty during which India continued supplying water to Pakistan until alternative canal systems were built. India also helped financially and contributed 62.06 million towards the construction of Pakistan’s irrigation infrastructure.

Data Sharing and Cooperation: Both countries agreed to regularly exchange hydrological data and cooperate in the management and optimal use of the Indus River system.

Permanent Indus Commission: The treaty created the Permanent Indus Commission, comprising one commissioner from each country, to oversee implementation, exchange information, conduct inspections, and address concerns.

Dispute Resolution Mechanism: The agreement established a structured process for resolving disagreements. Technical issues can be referred to a Neutral Expert, while larger legal disputes can be taken to a Court of Arbitration.

Current Status of the Indus Waters Treaty

In recent years, the treaty has come under increasing strain. Disagreements over hydroelectric projects, water management, and broader diplomatic tensions have led to repeated disputes between the two countries.

Although the treaty remains legally intact, both sides have periodically expressed concerns about its implementation. This has sparked debate over whether the agreement can continue functioning in its current form.

Indus Waters Treaty: What Pakistan Stands to Lose

If the Indus Waters Treaty were to collapse, Pakistan could face serious challenges. The country’s agriculture largely depends on water from the western rivers. There are millions of acres of farmland that rely on these water supplies for crop production, making the river system critical to food security and rural livelihoods.