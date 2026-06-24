What is the Indus Waters Treaty? Its Origin, Key Provisions, Current Status, and What Pakistan Stands to Lose If It Collapses

Indus Waters Treaty: How India Responded?
What Is the Indus Waters Treaty?
Indus Waters Treaty: Origin
Indus Waters Treaty: What were the Key Provisions?
- Division of Rivers: The treaty divided the six rivers of the Indus basin into two groups. India received exclusive rights over the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej), while Pakistan received rights over the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab).
- Limited Use Rights: Although Pakistan has primary rights over the western rivers, India is allowed limited use of their waters for domestic needs, irrigation, navigation, and hydroelectric power generation under specified conditions.
- Transition and Financial Assistance: A 10-year transition period was established in that treaty during which India continued supplying water to Pakistan until alternative canal systems were built. India also helped financially and contributed 62.06 million towards the construction of Pakistan’s irrigation infrastructure.
- Data Sharing and Cooperation: Both countries agreed to regularly exchange hydrological data and cooperate in the management and optimal use of the Indus River system.
- Permanent Indus Commission: The treaty created the Permanent Indus Commission, comprising one commissioner from each country, to oversee implementation, exchange information, conduct inspections, and address concerns.
- Dispute Resolution Mechanism: The agreement established a structured process for resolving disagreements. Technical issues can be referred to a Neutral Expert, while larger legal disputes can be taken to a Court of Arbitration.