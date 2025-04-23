In a bold move following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has taken a decisive step against Pakistan.

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty? Understanding India's Suspension After Pahalgam Attack

In a bold move following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India has taken a decisive step against Pakistan. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the nation’s apex body for national security decisions, has opted to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty — a historic water-sharing agreement between the two countries.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people including one foreign national, has prompted a shift in India’s policy as investigators link the assault to “cross-border linkages.”

Understanding the Indus Waters Treaty

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi, was brokered by the World Bank and signed by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

The treaty was designed to manage the use of the Indus River and its tributaries. It divided the river system between the two nations: India was given control over the three Eastern Rivers — the Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej — with a combined mean annual flow of 41 billion cubic meters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On the other hand, Pakistan received rights over the Western Rivers — the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum — which have a much larger mean annual flow of 99 billion cubic meters.

While India got access to around 30% of the system’s water, Pakistan secured the remaining 70%.

The treaty permitted India limited use of Western River waters for irrigation and unlimited access for non-consumptive purposes such as power generation, navigation, and fisheries.

It also set out strict guidelines for India’s construction of any projects on these rivers.

A Treaty Built on Cooperation, Now Under Pressure

The treaty was long regarded as a symbol of cooperation, with the preamble emphasizing a spirit of “goodwill, friendship and cooperation” between the two countries.

Although not tied to military or security concerns, Pakistan has historically feared that its position as the downstream recipient makes it vulnerable — especially in times of heightened tensions or conflict.

Concerns include the possibility of India manipulating river flows, either causing floods or droughts in Pakistan, intentionally or otherwise.

Decades of Peaceful Water Relations at Stake

The roots of the water-sharing dispute go back to 1948 during the first Indo-Pakistani war. However, since the treaty’s implementation in 1960, the two countries have not fought any water wars, despite numerous military conflicts.

Disputes over water usage have generally been resolved through legal mechanisms outlined in the treaty, a rare example of sustained diplomatic engagement between the two rivals.

Many analysts hail the IWT as one of the most effective transboundary water agreements in the world.

Still, experts have often highlighted the need to modernize the treaty, especially to address newer challenges like climate change.

Now, with India’s suspension of the treaty following the Pahalgam attack, the future of this long-standing agreement stands at a critical crossroads.

ALSO READ: India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours