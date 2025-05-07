What Is The Meaning Behind The Name Operation Sindoor? Here’s Why The Indian Army Picked This Codename

According to official statements, India emphasized that the strikes were surgical in nature, targeting only terror hubs and not civilian areas. The operation was described as precise, limited, and non-escalatory.

In a strategic counter-terrorism move, India launched a late-night precision strike named ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Indian government announced the operation in the early hours of Wednesday, following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that occurred two weeks ago.

The operation was a direct response to the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam, where 26 people – mostly tourists – were brutally murdered. India has held Pakistan responsible for orchestrating the massacre and vowed retaliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely supervised the mission, which unfolded amid rising diplomatic tensions and a cooling of Indo-Pak relations over the past few weeks.

Meaning Behind the Name ‘Operation Sindoor’

The codename ‘Sindoor’ holds symbolic value. Sindoor, or vermillion, is a red powder traditionally worn by married Hindu women. However, in this context, the name appears to reference the targeting of men during the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists reportedly made victims identify themselves by name and religion before executing them.

By naming the mission Operation Sindoor, India seemingly aimed to honor the victims and send a message of justice and remembrance.

Mission Objective: Eliminate High-Value Terror Leadership

The Indian strike focused on eradicating leadership and infrastructure of major terrorist groups:

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) bases in Bahawalpur, Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in Muridke, Punjab province

Both these groups have long been accused of spearheading cross-border attacks and were directly linked to the Pahalgam massacre.

According to official statements, India emphasized that the strikes were surgical in nature, targeting only terror hubs and not civilian areas. The operation was described as precise, limited, and non-escalatory.

Pakistan’s Response: Confirms Air Strikes in Three Locations

The Pakistan military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), acknowledged the Indian airstrikes, confirming attacks in:

Bahawalpur (Punjab Province)

Kotli and Muzaffarabad (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the operation, calling it an “act of war,” and warned of a strong retaliatory response.

Strategic Echoes of Operation Bandar in 2019

The current operation draws comparisons to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, codenamed ‘Operation Bandar’, carried out by the Indian Air Force in response to the Pulwama terror attack. That strike targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps deep inside Pakistan.

Just like then, Operation Sindoor is intended as a powerful message to those who sponsor terrorism on Indian soil.

