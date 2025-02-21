What Is The Mysterious Chicken Disease In Telangana? 2,500 Chickens Die in Wanaparthy District Within 3 Days

A mysterious disease has caused the deaths of approximately 2,500 chickens within just three days at poultry farms in Konnur, Madanapuram mandal, Wanaparthy district, Telangana.

A mysterious disease has caused the deaths of approximately 2,500 chickens within just three days at poultry farms in Konnur, Madanapuram mandal, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer K. Venkateshwar confirmed the outbreak and stated that authorities are currently investigating the cause of the illness.

Chickens Died in Just Three Days

Officials were alerted after the mass deaths occurred between February 16 and February 18 at a poultry farm in the district.

“A mysterious disease has hit poultry farms in Konnur, Madanapuram mandal, Wanaparthy district, resulting in the deaths of approximately 2,500 chickens within a span of just three days,” said K. Venkateshwar.

Authorities inspected the affected farm and immediately collected samples for laboratory testing.

Breakdown of Chicken Deaths

The rapid spread of the disease led to a significant number of deaths over the course of three days:

February 16 – 117 chickens died

February 17 – 300 chickens died

February 18 – The remaining chickens succumbed to the disease

The affected poultry farm, identified as Premium Form, is an integrated system with a total capacity of 5,500 birds and is owned by Shivakehavulu.

“We inspected the spot after 2,500 chickens died. We have taken samples that have been sent to the lab for testing,” said the official. The samples were sent for analysis on February 19 to determine the nature of the disease.

Bird Flu Concerns in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, neighboring Andhra Pradesh has been battling a bird flu outbreak, prompting the government to intensify containment efforts across three affected districts.

Dr. Satya Kumari, Additional Director of Animal Husbandry, revealed that the bird flu had been restricted to five farms in three districts, leading to the culling of nearly one lakh hens to prevent the spread of the infection.

Government Assures Public of Safety

Amid growing concerns over poultry diseases, Andhra Pradesh’s Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu assured the public that strict measures had been put in place to control the spread of bird flu.

“There is no cause for concern regarding bird flu as the government has implemented strict measures to control its spread,” the minister stated.

Back in Telangana, officials are closely monitoring the situation in Wanaparthy district, as test results from the poultry samples will provide clarity on whether this outbreak is related to bird flu or another disease.