What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink It On Holi?

Historical records suggest that bhang has been consumed in India for thousands of years. Ancient scriptures like the Vedas mention its use, while Ayurveda attributes medicinal properties to bhang, stating that it helps alleviate ailments and anxiety.

The iconic Bollywood song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features Deepika Padukone grooving to the lyrics, “Itna mazaa kyon aa raha hai, tuney hawa mein bhang milaya” (Why am I having so much fun? Have you mixed bhang in the air?).

This is just one of many Bollywood songs that associate bhang with the vibrant festival of Holi. But this isn’t just a cinematic portrayal—Holi celebrations across India prominently feature bhang, making it an integral part of the festivities. So, how did this herbal drink become synonymous with Holi?

What is Bhang?

Before exploring its cultural significance, let’s understand what bhang is. Bhang is a green paste made from the leaves and seeds of the female cannabis plant. Traditionally, this paste is shaped into small balls called bhang goli, which can be mixed into beverages or used as an ingredient in snacks like pakoras, chutneys, and pickles.

When the British colonized India, they were intrigued by the widespread use of bhang and even commissioned a study on its effects. The report concluded that banning cannabis would cause “widespread suffering and annoyance,” as it played a significant role in people’s well-being and cultural traditions.

How Did Bhang Become a Holi Tradition?

For generations, Holi celebrations have been linked with bhang. A popular way to consume it is by blending it into thandai—a chilled milk-based drink infused with sugar, nuts, and aromatic spices like almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, saffron, and cardamom.

As celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani noted in a BBC report, “The silken, spiced beverage, flavoursome and festive, heightens the sense of merriment and signifies the carefree spirit of Holi.”

But how did bhang become associated with Holi? The answer lies in Hindu mythology.

The Mythological Link to Lord Shiva

The tradition of consuming bhang during Holi is tied to Lord Shiva. According to legend, after Goddess Sati’s self-immolation, Shiva entered deep meditation to cope with his grief. His consort, Parvati, wanted to bring him back to reality and sought help from Kamadeva, the god of love.

Knowing the risks involved, Kamadeva still decided to act. On the day of Holi, he shot an arrow coated with bhang at Shiva, disrupting his trance. Though enraged Shiva reduced Kamadeva to ashes, he ultimately returned to the world and later married Parvati.

Since then, believers have consumed bhang on Holi to celebrate Shiva’s return to the material world, making it an essential part of the festival.

Is Bhang Legal in India?

Cannabis is largely illegal in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, which prohibits its cultivation, possession, and consumption. However, the law specifically restricts the resin and flowering tops of the plant, while excluding its leaves and seeds—which are used to make bhang.

This legal loophole means bhang is not classified as a banned substance. Over the years, several court rulings have reinforced this distinction.

In Arjun Singh v. The State of Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that consuming cannabis leaves is legal, but cultivating the plant is not.

In 2022, the Karnataka High Court reaffirmed that bhang is not a prohibited substance under the NDPS Act, granting bail to an individual caught with 29 kg of bhang and some ganja.

Government-Approved Bhang Shops

Despite the restrictions on cannabis, bhang remains legally available in some parts of India. Cities like Varanasi, Pushkar, and Jaisalmer have government-licensed bhang shops that operate year-round. In Varanasi alone, over 200 authorized bhang shops serve customers during festivals and beyond.

Holi, the festival of colors, is incomplete without bhang. From its deep-rooted association with Hindu mythology to its legal standing in India, bhang continues to be an essential part of Holi celebrations.

Whether mixed in a thandai or used in festive delicacies, its presence adds to the joyous and carefree spirit of the festival.

