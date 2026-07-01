What Is the ‘Nautapa’ Myth? Why It’s Being Blamed for India’s Fifth-Driest June in 126 Years

If the weather has been feeling unusually hot lately, you’re not alone and if your weather app has been giving you heatwave warnings, then brace yourself. Every year from late May to early June is a time when India experiences Nautapa, a nine-day period which is considered to be the hottest time of the summer. The word Nautapa literally means “nine days of intense heat.” This period has been witnessed by generations, especially across North India. And now once again it is being searched for highly, as many are wondering what Nautapa really means, whether it has any connection to the country’s weather and monsoon.

What Is the ‘Nautapa’ Myth?

Nautapa is a nine day period fo intense summer heat that usually occurs between late May and early June in India. The word Nautapa comes from two Sanskrit words -’ Nau,’ which means nine and ‘Tapa,’ which means heat.

Many people also believe that Nautapa delays the monsoon season. Though in June there is no Nautapa period as July brings rainfall, humidity, and relief from scorching heat. During this period, sun rays are considered very intense as they fall almost vertically on the Northern Hemisphere.

What Astrology Says for Nautapa

Nautapa is a traditional belief that is followed in many parts of India. There is a belief that when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra, then the Nautapa period starts.

These nine days play an important role as they decide how good the upcoming monsoon will be. This means if Nautapa is very hot, then the monsoon is likely to be strong and if it’s milder temperature, then it would lead to weaker rainfall.

What Science Says for Nautapa

Nautapa isn’t only a traditional belief, it also has a scientific explanation. During late May and early June, the Sun seems to be almost straight above northern India, near the Tropic of Cancer. So because of that, the Sun’s rays fall more directly, and the land heats up rather quickly.

At the same time, humidity doesn’t really rise much, so the air stays hot and dry, almost like a muted furnace. This whole setup leads to intense heatwaves, and thats why this phase is often seen as the hottest stretch of the year in many regions across India.

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