What Is The New Digital Arrest Scam And How Can You Prevent it?

This alarming cybercrime has seen cases ranging from a Mumbai student losing ₹7.29 lakh to a senior citizen in Hyderabad narrowly escaping fraud …thanks to a bank official's intervention.

Scams have long been a persistent issue in India, and the rise of digital arrest scams has added to the concern. In a recent episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the growing menace of digital arrest scams across the country and shared insights on how to safeguard against such frauds.

#FakeCBIScam | In the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Narendra Modi highlighted the alarming rise in ‘digital arrest fraud,’ emphasizing the need for public awareness and vigilance. The staggering jump from 3,466 cybercrime cases in 2017 to over 1.1 million last year… pic.twitter.com/2hQP1VllCw — NewsX World (@NewsX) October 27, 2024

PM Modi Warns Against Digital Arrest Fraud in 115th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM Modi warns against digital arrest fraud in his 115th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, urging citizens to stay vigilant against scammers posing as officials. He emphasises that legitimate agencies do not interrogate over the… pic.twitter.com/HoJ6aXcMvi — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 27, 2024

How the Digital Arrest Scam Works

The modus operandi of these scams typically follows a scripted pattern, exploiting fear and intimidation:

Impersonation of Officials: Scammers call their victims, posing as representatives of enforcement agencies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), or the Income Tax Department. Video Surveillance Tactics: The fraudster insists the victim remain under constant video surveillance through platforms like Skype, claiming that their identity or contact information has been implicated in serious crimes, such as drug trafficking or money laundering. Creating Panic: Using psychological manipulation, the fraudster convinces the victim that they are on the verge of arrest unless immediate action is taken. Demanding Payment: The victim is pressured to transfer significant sums of money under the pretense of “clearing their name” or “avoiding prosecution.” Elaborate Deception: Fraudsters often go to great lengths, wearing uniforms resembling those of law enforcement and setting up fake “office” backgrounds to make the call appear legitimate.

Stay Alert

To safeguard against such scams, follow these steps:

Verify the Caller: If someone claims to be from an enforcement agency, do not share personal information or make payments. Contact the official agency directly to confirm the authenticity of the call. Stay Calm: Scammers rely on fear to manipulate victims. Take a moment to think logically and avoid making hasty decisions. Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Never share sensitive details like Aadhaar numbers, bank account information, or OTPs over the phone or video calls. Report Suspicious Calls: File a complaint with local cybercrime authorities or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in). Educate Others: Inform family and friends about such scams, especially senior citizens who are often targeted.

