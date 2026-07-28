LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher is India's indigenous artillery system designed for long-range precision strikes. Here's everything you need to know about its range, features, firepower, how it works, and why countries around the world are showing interest in buying it.

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher is India's indigenous artillery system designed for long-range precision strikes. Photo: Wiki
Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher is India's indigenous artillery system designed for long-range precision strikes. Photo: Wiki

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 12:56 IST

The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System is basically one of the Indian Army’s key artillery tools for offensive operations. On 8 July 2026, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO ) managed a successful test of the 120 km guided Pinaka rocket from Chandipur in Odisha. The rocket hit the Army requirement of a minimum range of 60 km, and that gives a major boost to how fast it can strike enemy gun sites, command centres and supply bases, deep within enemy territory. “Demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR (long range guided rocket) impacted the target with textbook precision, exactly following the predicted trajectory,” the defence ministry said.

What is Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher 

The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is an indigenously developed weapon system, made to give the Indian Army more fire power while also lowering risks for soldiers in the middle of combat. 
This system was worked on by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), located in Pune. The effort started in the late 1980s, basically as an Indian response to the Russian made Grad and Smerch rocket launchers. 
Put on a Tatra truck, so mobility is smooth and quick, the Pinaka setup can move, fire, and then relocate without much delay. In its earliest form, the range was around 40 km, but the newer version is able to reach targets roughly 70–80 km away. 
It can launch 12 high explosive rockets in around 44 seconds that’s why it is considered formidable for the Army.

You Might Be Interested In

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher Range 

The Pinaka system has evolved from a short range unfuided area saturation weapon into a high-precision, long-range actical strike assest. 

Variant

Range

Type / Guidance

Pinaka Mark-I

37.5 km – 45 km

Free-flight / Unguided

Pinaka Mk-I Enhanced

45 km – 60 km

Extended-range Free-flight

Guided Pinaka

75 km – 90 km

Guided (INS + GPS / NavIC)

LRGR-120 (Mk-III)

Up to 120 km

Precision Long-Range Guided Rocket

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Firepower and Capabilities 

A single launcher vehicle can fire a full salvo of 12 rockets in just 44 seconds 
A battery can carry 72 rockets simultaneously in under 45 seconds 
One single battery can completely saturate and neutralize 1,000-meter areas. 
The rockets can carry up to 100 kg of payload. 

How it Works 

Tracks Weather and Target Data: The whole system runs off a command vehicle with advanced computers and radar to sort out wind and weather. That then helps work out the rocket trajectory more accurately before launch. 
Automatic Target Alignment: The operators rely on an Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System, AGAPS. Basically the launcher aims itself towards the target once it gets coordinates from the command centre, so there’s less human error, and it also saves a lot of time

Launches 12 Rockets Quickly: The Pinaka launcher sits on a high mobility Tatra 8×8 truck. It carries two pods, with 12 rockets in total. Before firing, hydraulic stabilisers are deployed, keeping the platform firm and improving the hit accuracy.
Uses ‘Shoot-and-Scoot’ Tactic: The system can be set to fire in around 3 minutes and then move off within 2 minutes after the launch. In practice this means it tries to vanish well before enemy forces can find it and get a lock on it. 

Why Are Countries Interested in Buying the Pinaka Rocket System? 

Pinaka comes in more affordable than other comparable systems as it mirrors the capabilities of the US-made HIMARS rocket setup, but it does it for a much cheaper price,and this ends up being appealing for a lot of countries.  

It also works well in tough conditions, because it’s been fielded and tested even during extreme weather including freezing Ladakh temperatures and then the hot desert stretches in Rajasthan, so it basically shows it can keep running where things are harsh.  

And about accuracy, the latest guided version of Pinaka can strike specific targets very precisely, with minimal collateral damage. In other words, it tends to outperform older unguided rocket systems when it comes to effectiveness. 

Also Read: Will The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway be closed for Kanwar Yatra 2026? Check the routes below 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It
Tags: drdoindian-defence

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana

What Are Critical Minerals? Which Ones Does India Have And Why Are They Strategically Important For Future?

Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence

Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

LATEST NEWS

Do BS-VI Vehicles Need a PUC Certificate Every Year? Govt’s New Proposal, Validity, Penalty Explained

WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

Is Bullarion the Right Brokerage for You in 2025? We Reviewed the Platform So You Do Not Have To.

What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried

Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days – Will UPI, ATMs Be Affected?

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

‘US No Longer Beacon of Human Rights’: Why France Slammed Washington During UN Security Council Meet?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Historic $800 Million Global Debut, Could Become Second-Biggest Opening Ever

Who is Saransh Jain? India’s New Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka, Cricket Stats, Career And Washington Sundar Replacement

What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It
What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It
What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It
What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

QUICK LINKS