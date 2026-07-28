What Is the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher? Range, Features, Firepower, How It Works and Why Countries Want It

The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System is basically one of the Indian Army’s key artillery tools for offensive operations. On 8 July 2026, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO ) managed a successful test of the 120 km guided Pinaka rocket from Chandipur in Odisha. The rocket hit the Army requirement of a minimum range of 60 km, and that gives a major boost to how fast it can strike enemy gun sites, command centres and supply bases, deep within enemy territory. “Demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR (long range guided rocket) impacted the target with textbook precision, exactly following the predicted trajectory,” the defence ministry said.

What is Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher

The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is an indigenously developed weapon system, made to give the Indian Army more fire power while also lowering risks for soldiers in the middle of combat.

This system was worked on by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), located in Pune. The effort started in the late 1980s, basically as an Indian response to the Russian made Grad and Smerch rocket launchers.

Put on a Tatra truck, so mobility is smooth and quick, the Pinaka setup can move, fire, and then relocate without much delay. In its earliest form, the range was around 40 km, but the newer version is able to reach targets roughly 70–80 km away.

It can launch 12 high explosive rockets in around 44 seconds that’s why it is considered formidable for the Army.

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher Range

The Pinaka system has evolved from a short range unfuided area saturation weapon into a high-precision, long-range actical strike assest.

Variant Range Type / Guidance Pinaka Mark-I 37.5 km – 45 km Free-flight / Unguided Pinaka Mk-I Enhanced 45 km – 60 km Extended-range Free-flight Guided Pinaka 75 km – 90 km Guided (INS + GPS / NavIC) LRGR-120 (Mk-III) Up to 120 km Precision Long-Range Guided Rocket

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Firepower and Capabilities

A single launcher vehicle can fire a full salvo of 12 rockets in just 44 seconds

A battery can carry 72 rockets simultaneously in under 45 seconds

One single battery can completely saturate and neutralize 1,000-meter areas.

The rockets can carry up to 100 kg of payload.

How it Works

Tracks Weather and Target Data: The whole system runs off a command vehicle with advanced computers and radar to sort out wind and weather. That then helps work out the rocket trajectory more accurately before launch.

Automatic Target Alignment: The operators rely on an Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System, AGAPS. Basically the launcher aims itself towards the target once it gets coordinates from the command centre, so there’s less human error, and it also saves a lot of time

Launches 12 Rockets Quickly: The Pinaka launcher sits on a high mobility Tatra 8×8 truck. It carries two pods, with 12 rockets in total. Before firing, hydraulic stabilisers are deployed, keeping the platform firm and improving the hit accuracy.

Uses ‘Shoot-and-Scoot’ Tactic: The system can be set to fire in around 3 minutes and then move off within 2 minutes after the launch. In practice this means it tries to vanish well before enemy forces can find it and get a lock on it.

Why Are Countries Interested in Buying the Pinaka Rocket System?

Pinaka comes in more affordable than other comparable systems as it mirrors the capabilities of the US-made HIMARS rocket setup, but it does it for a much cheaper price,and this ends up being appealing for a lot of countries.

It also works well in tough conditions, because it’s been fielded and tested even during extreme weather including freezing Ladakh temperatures and then the hot desert stretches in Rajasthan, so it basically shows it can keep running where things are harsh.

And about accuracy, the latest guided version of Pinaka can strike specific targets very precisely, with minimal collateral damage. In other words, it tends to outperform older unguided rocket systems when it comes to effectiveness.

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