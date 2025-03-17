What Is The Raisina Dialogue? PM Modi To Inaugurate The 10th Edition Today; New Zealand PM Luxon To Give Keynote Address

The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, is set to begin today in New Delhi. The event is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, is set to begin today in New Delhi. The event is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). This year’s conference will take place from March 17 to March 19, drawing global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss pressing international issues.

Inauguration by Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the event, marking the beginning of three days of in-depth discussions on global challenges. A significant highlight of the opening session will be the keynote address by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has been invited as the chief guest. His presence underscores the growing importance of India-New Zealand ties and reflects New Zealand’s increasing engagement in global geopolitical affairs.

What is the Raisina Dialogue?

According to the official statement released by ORF, the Raisina Dialogue is “India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.” The statement highlights that the conference is a multi-stakeholder platform, bringing together institutions, organisations, and individuals who share a commitment to fostering meaningful discussions on international affairs.

Since its inception, the Raisina Dialogue has become a globally recognised forum for policy discussions, attracting thought leaders from various sectors to deliberate on geopolitical shifts, economic policies, and security challenges.

Participation from Across the Globe

This year’s Raisina Dialogue will witness an impressive turnout, with nearly 3,700 attendees and over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries. The participants include current and former heads of state, ministers, lawmakers, diplomats, military officials, business leaders, and policy experts. Representatives from multilateral institutions will also be present, ensuring a diverse and dynamic discussion on global governance and cooperation.

Theme for 2025: ‘Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet’

Each edition of the Raisina Dialogue is built around a central theme that reflects contemporary global concerns. This year’s theme, “Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,” underscores the interconnectedness of humanity, environmental sustainability, and international stability.

The discussions will be organised around six key thematic pillars:

Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides – Examining the evolving global political landscape and the challenges posed by shifting power dynamics. Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, and How – Addressing the balance between economic growth, environmental sustainability, and energy security. Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies, and Absences – Focusing on the digital revolution, cybersecurity, and the role of technology in shaping the future. Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains, and the Exchange Rate Addiction – Analyzing global trade policies, economic dependencies, and their geopolitical implications. The Tiger’s Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Pen – Exploring innovative approaches to development, economic resilience, and inclusive growth. Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, and Leadership – Discussing the role of leadership and institutions in fostering global peace and security.

Special Sessions and Raisina Ideas Pod

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, the Raisina Dialogue will also feature the Raisina Ideas Pod, a collaborative initiative with Firstpost, India’s leading international news platform. This segment will include specially curated ministerial sessions, engaging conversations, and expert analyses on crucial global issues.

One of the key areas of focus will be Europe’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific and the African Union’s influence within the G20. These discussions will highlight emerging geopolitical trends and the shifting balance of power in the international arena.

Over the years, the Raisina Dialogue has emerged as a critical platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and policy innovation. With experts from diverse backgrounds coming together, the conference aims to generate actionable insights and solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges.