What Is The Reason Behind OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Visit To India?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to visit India on February 5, according to sources. This visit marks Altman’s second trip to India in two years and is expected to include meetings with top government officials and a fireside chat with industry leaders in New Delhi. His visit comes at a crucial time when the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape is rapidly changing, with new players challenging OpenAI’s dominance.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to visit India on February 5, according to sources. This visit marks Altman’s second trip to India in two years

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to visit India on February 5, according to sources. This visit marks Altman’s second trip to India in two years and is expected to include meetings with top government officials and a fireside chat with industry leaders in New Delhi. His visit comes at a crucial time when the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape is rapidly changing, with new players challenging OpenAI’s dominance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Changing AI Landscape

Altman’s visit comes amid a dramatic shift in the AI industry, sparked by the rise of Deepseek, a Chinese AI startup. Deepseek has created a low-cost AI model, R1, that has garnered significant attention. Built for less than USD 6 million, R1 uses much less computing power than models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, yet has surpassed ChatGPT to become the top-ranked free app on Apple’s App Store. This success has caught the attention of the US tech industry, which has long led the AI sector.

The rapid rise of Deepseek has shocked the industry, especially in light of the recent financial troubles at Nvidia, the AI chipmaker. Nvidia saw a historic market value loss of USD 590 billion last Monday, marking the largest one-day wipeout in corporate history. These developments highlight the fierce competition OpenAI faces from emerging companies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Altman’s Upcoming Trip to India

During his trip, Sam Altman is expected to attend a fireside chat in New Delhi and meet with top Indian government officials. However, sources have not provided further details about the specific agenda for his visit. Altman’s trip comes at a time when OpenAI’s position in the AI market is being challenged by both new competitors like Deepseek and legal hurdles in countries like India.

Altman’s Past Comments Resurface

Ahead of his visit, a 2023 video of Altman has resurfaced, where he expressed skepticism about the development of powerful AI models outside of the United States. His concerns reflect the growing global competition in AI, as countries like China and India are pushing forward with their own AI models to rival those from the US.

US Investment in AI and Global AI Partnerships

The AI race is becoming more intense on the global stage. Last month, former US President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to USD 500 billion to fund AI infrastructure. The initiative, called Stargate, is being developed in partnership with major companies like Oracle, SoftBank, and Microsoft-backed OpenAI. This investment is aimed at building a new AI infrastructure through massive data centers across the United States, enhancing the computing power needed for advanced AI models.

In a related move, SoftBank Group and OpenAI also strengthened their AI partnership, launching a 50:50 joint venture called SB OpenAI Japan, which will further the development of AI technologies in Japan.

Legal Challenges for OpenAI in India

Sam Altman’s visit to India also comes at a time when OpenAI is facing legal challenges in the country. Several cases have been filed in Indian courts accusing OpenAI of copyright violations. Despite these legal hurdles, OpenAI has maintained that it only uses publicly available data and has argued that Indian courts do not have jurisdiction over the matter.

As global competition heats up, India is taking steps to strengthen its position in the AI race. Last week, the Indian government announced its plans to develop its own “foundational AI model” that could compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Deepseek R1. The country is setting up a common compute facility powered by 18,693 GPUs, which will be used by startups and researchers to develop new AI applications and algorithms.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that India is working to launch its own safe and secure indigenous AI model at an affordable cost. India’s model is expected to cost less than Rs 100 per hour (approximately USD 1.16 per hour) after a 40% government subsidy. In comparison, global AI models typically cost between USD 2.5-3 per hour of usage.

Vaishnaw expressed confidence that India’s AI model would be world-class and competitive with the best models available globally. With these ambitious plans, India is positioning itself as a major player in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.