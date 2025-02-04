The cartoon, created by RK Laxman, featured an airplane with a pilot and passengers. However, instead of taking off, the plane was placed on a wooden cart, being pushed by laborers representing the ‘Common Man’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at former PM Rajiv Gandhi, recalling a satirical cartoon by renowned Indian cartoonist RK Laxman. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi referred to a cartoon that humorously depicted India’s struggle with modernization during the 1980s.

What Is The RK Laxman Cartoon PM Modi Referred To?

The cartoon, created by RK Laxman, featured an airplane with a pilot and passengers. However, instead of taking off, the plane was placed on a wooden cart, being pushed by laborers representing the ‘Common Man’—a famous character in Laxman’s work.

Explaining its significance, PM Modi remarked “A Prime Minister used to talk about the 21st century… At that time, RK Laxman had made a cartoon. It showed a plane, a pilot, and passengers, but the plane was on a cart being pushed by laborers. Back then, it was humor, but soon it turned into reality.”

RK Laxman’s ‘Common Man’ and His Legacy

RK Laxman’s ‘Common Man’ character, first introduced when he joined The Times of India in 1951, became a symbol of the struggles faced by ordinary Indians. His editorial cartoons provided a sharp critique of India’s political and social landscape, influencing public discourse for decades.

During the 1980s, Rajiv Gandhi frequently spoke about propelling India into the 21st century with technological advancements. However, Laxman’s cartoon suggested that this vision was far removed from reality, as modernization remained confined to the elite while the common people continued to struggle with basic necessities.

A report published after Laxman’s passing in 2015 described the cartoon’s deeper meaning: “…His cartoons from this period (1980s) made it clear what was already becoming apparent to everyone — that technological modernization remained an elite project driven by elite concerns, whose fruits trickled down slowly, if at all, to the rest. The aeroplane to the twenty-first century needs to be dragged along the runway by the sweating Common Man.”

PM Modi’s Criticism of Rajiv Gandhi’s Leadership

PM Modi further used the reference to criticize Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership, stating that the former PM was disconnected from ground realities.

“This showed that the then PM was so cut off from ground reality,” he remarked in Parliament.

This reference to Laxman’s iconic cartoon served as a strong critique of past governance, highlighting the gap between political promises and on-ground execution.

