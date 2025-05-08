Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
What Is The S-400 Missile Defence System And How India Used It To Counter Pakistan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) used the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system to counter Pakistan's military escalation attempt last night, following India's precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The S-400, known for its long-range capabilities, played a key role in intercepting the threat.

What Is The S-400 Missile Defence System And How India Used It To Counter Pakistan

IAF used the Russian-made S-400 missile system to intercept Pakistan's military escalation, following targeted strikes on terrorist camps.


The Indian Air Force (IAF) used the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system to neutralize Pakistan’s military escalation bid last night. This response follows India’s recent precision strikes on terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Escalation Attempt

Pakistan’s attempted military action comes just one day after the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes at four terrorist camps in Pakistan and five camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were part of India’s ongoing efforts to address cross-border terrorism and national security threats. The situation escalated as Pakistan launched a military response, which was swiftly intercepted by India’s advanced air defence system.

S-400: A State-of-the-Art Defence Weapon

The S-400 missile defence system, used by India in this operation, is regarded as one of the deadliest surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in the world. Developed by Russia, the S-400 is known for its exceptional range and precision in intercepting aerial threats.

  1. Advanced Technology
    The S-400 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced long-range air defence systems in existence. It is designed to detect, track, and engage aircraft, cruise missiles, and even fast-moving intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
  2. Components of the S-400
    The S-400 system consists of three primary components: missile launchers, a powerful radar, and a command centre. These components work together to provide a comprehensive defence against a wide range of aerial threats.
  3. Long Range Capabilities
    One of the key features of the S-400 is its ability to track targets up to 600 kilometers away. This gives the system an edge in intercepting hostile aircraft or missiles before they reach their target.
  4. Global Reach and NATO Concerns
    Due to its long-range capabilities, the S-400 is seen as a significant threat by NATO members. The system’s ability to engage modern warplanes with high precision makes it a formidable defence tool for India and a point of concern for global military powers.
  5. India’s Acquisition of the S-400
    India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia in October 2018 to purchase five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems. This deal strengthened India’s military capabilities and provided it with a powerful tool to counter aerial threats in the region.

Also Read: What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

