Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday led the 'Switch Off Light' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging people to turn off lights for 15 minutes as a mark of dissent. The campaign, called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was aimed at sending a message to the Centre over what Owaisi called a violation of fundamental rights.

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

AIMIM’s Owaisi leads 'Switch Off Light' campaign, a protest against Waqf Act, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to Waqf boards.


Switch Off Light’ Campaign: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took part in a symbolic protest against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest, called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), involved switching off lights for 15 minutes across the country.

‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign: A Nationwide Protest

The protest was held between 9 PM and 9.15 PM on April 30, with participants switching off lights in their homes and shops. Speaking to the media earlier, Owaisi had urged the public to join the campaign to “send a message to PM Modi that this Act is a violation of fundamental rights.”

“Under the protest launched by All India Muslim Personal Law Board against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, a program has been launched to ‘switch off lights’ from 9 PM to 9.15 PM on 30th April to register protest against the Act,” Owaisi had said. “I appeal to the people to take part in this protest by switching off the lights of their houses/shops so that we can send a message to PM Modi that this Act is a violation of fundamental rights.”

He further added, “All of you give a message that this black law has been made against fundamental rights. This is my appeal to everyone.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign: A Protest Against ‘Constitutional Violations’

After participating in the protest at his residence in Hyderabad, Owaisi told reporters the campaign was a success and thanked all those who took part in it. He reiterated his stance that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is “unconstitutional” and “violates different provisions of the Constitution.”

Owaisi alleged that the law would “only destroy Waqf boards” and stressed that the agitation would continue until the Centre rolls it back.

In addition to the lights-out campaign, the AIMPLB plans to organise human chains and round-table conferences in the coming weeks as part of its continuing protest. Owaisi confirmed that these next steps would take place after a fortnight, indicating that the movement is far from over.

Waqf (Amendment) Act

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and April 3, respectively. It was passed in both Houses and received the President’s assent on April 5, thus becoming law.

However, the legislation has drawn widespread criticism, with multiple individuals and organisations, including Owaisi, challenging it in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Supreme Court Declares Digital Access a Fundamental Right; Releases 20 Directions To Ease KYC For Visually Impaired And Acid Attack Victims

Filed under

Switch Off Light Campaign Waqf Amendment Act

newsx

Rajnath Singh Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision, Calls It Empowerment Step
AIMIM’s Owaisi leads 'S

What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?
newsx

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision
newsx

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision
Trump confirms Canadian P

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...
newsx

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rajnath Singh Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision, Calls It Empowerment Step

Rajnath Singh Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision, Calls It Empowerment Step

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow’: CM Reddy On Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit...

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Watch: IPL Drama Unfolds As Sam Curran Clashes With Punjab Kings Management In Heated Exchange

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After