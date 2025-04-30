What Is the ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign Led by Owaisi Against the Waqf Amendment Act?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday led the 'Switch Off Light' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging people to turn off lights for 15 minutes as a mark of dissent. The campaign, called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was aimed at sending a message to the Centre over what Owaisi called a violation of fundamental rights.

Switch Off Light’ Campaign: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took part in a symbolic protest against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest, called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), involved switching off lights for 15 minutes across the country.

‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign: A Nationwide Protest

The protest was held between 9 PM and 9.15 PM on April 30, with participants switching off lights in their homes and shops. Speaking to the media earlier, Owaisi had urged the public to join the campaign to “send a message to PM Modi that this Act is a violation of fundamental rights.”

“Under the protest launched by All India Muslim Personal Law Board against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, a program has been launched to ‘switch off lights’ from 9 PM to 9.15 PM on 30th April to register protest against the Act,” Owaisi had said. “I appeal to the people to take part in this protest by switching off the lights of their houses/shops so that we can send a message to PM Modi that this Act is a violation of fundamental rights.”

He further added, “All of you give a message that this black law has been made against fundamental rights. This is my appeal to everyone.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi switches off the lights at his residence under the protest launched by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. (AIMPLB) has launched a campaign to ‘switch off lights’ from 9 pm to… pic.twitter.com/pHve31QbVB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign: A Protest Against ‘Constitutional Violations’

After participating in the protest at his residence in Hyderabad, Owaisi told reporters the campaign was a success and thanked all those who took part in it. He reiterated his stance that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is “unconstitutional” and “violates different provisions of the Constitution.”

Owaisi alleged that the law would “only destroy Waqf boards” and stressed that the agitation would continue until the Centre rolls it back.

In addition to the lights-out campaign, the AIMPLB plans to organise human chains and round-table conferences in the coming weeks as part of its continuing protest. Owaisi confirmed that these next steps would take place after a fortnight, indicating that the movement is far from over.

Waqf (Amendment) Act

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and April 3, respectively. It was passed in both Houses and received the President’s assent on April 5, thus becoming law.

However, the legislation has drawn widespread criticism, with multiple individuals and organisations, including Owaisi, challenging it in the Supreme Court.

