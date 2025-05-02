What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic Learning

The Temple of the Vedic Planetarium (TOVP) is coming up in Mayapur, West Bengal. Once completed, it will be one of the largest Hindu temples in the world. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) intends it to be a temple for showcasing Vedic learning and spirituality through difference, atom, and paradox.

The Temple of the Vedic Planetarium (TOVP) is coming up in Mayapur, West Bengal. Once completed, it will be one of the largest Hindu temples in the world. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) intends it to be a temple for showcasing Vedic learning and spirituality through difference, atom, and paradox. However, the temple’s architectural design has led to much controversy among devotees and scholars alike.

An Ambitious Undertaking

Initiated in 2010, the TOVP is envisioned as a monumental structure blending Eastern and Western architectural elements. Key features include:

A 380-foot-high dome, inspired by Western classical architecture.

A 2.5-acre pujari floor, facilitating large-scale rituals allowing dozens of priests to conduct rituals simultaneously

Use of blue Bolivian marble, imported from Vietnam, alongside Indian marble.

Spread over 70,000 square feet , the temple will have enough room to accommodate over 10,000 devotees per floor .

The main floor, where the deity is placed, is 60 meters in diameter .

Around Rs 500 crore (approx. $100 million) has been invested in the construction so far.

Over 2 crore kilograms of cement have been used in building the structure.

Sadabhuja Das, Managing Director of the TOVP, remarked, “This temple is the mixture of the East and the West. The marble has been imported from Vietnam. We also procured marble from India. The temple is unique because the pujari floor is 2.5 acres and the temple floor is 60 metres in diameter. The house of deities is unique as well. We are building 20 metre long Vedic chandeliers.”

A High-Tech Temple for the Modern Era

Despite being deeply rooted in ancient Vedic traditions, the temple embraces modern technology. Special 20-meter-long Vedic chandeliers are being installed to visually represent Vedic cosmology, helping devotees and visitors understand the vast concepts described in sacred Hindu texts.

ISKCON has also decided to broadcast its pooja (prayer) sessions online, allowing followers across the world who are unable to attend in person to join in the temple’s spiritual rituals in real-time.

Public Reactions: Aesthetic Marvel or Cultural Misalignment?

Some devotees indulge in the architectural finesse of the temple, while others lament over the choice of architecture in their temples. According to other devotees and onlookers, the temple is closer to the designs of Western and Islamic-style architecture than a traditional Hindu temple.

A discussion on Reddit highlighted this sentiment, with one user stating, “The ‘temple’ looks mostly like a European styled building. Calling it Vedic is a joke in itself. Nothing Vedic about it. Sthaptya Veda is the one which describes how a temple should be built.”

The YouTube video titled “A Look Inside the Completed Temple of the Vedic Planetarium,” which was a recording of the temple garnering viral fascination, draws out praise from many viewers about the aesthetic appeal of the temple. Nonetheless, a few other users remarked that the structure looks more like a mosque or a European cathedral than a classical Vedic temple. In overall opinions, such criticism added distinction to its architectural cocktail that severely questioned the motive behind the design of the building.

ISKCON leaders assert that the intermingling styles are meant to be there — and not a mistake. In their detailed report, the TOVP Architecture Department insists that the design, by design and not by accident, confirms an ensemble of styles of Western, Islamic, and Vedic traditions.

Similarly, concerns have been raised on platforms like Dandavats.com, where devotees discuss the temple’s resemblance to structures like the U.S. Capitol, questioning its alignment with Srila Prabhupada’s vision.

Understanding Hindu and Islamic Architectural Elements

Hindu Architecture:

Traditional Hindu temples are characterized by

Shikhara : A rising tower over the sanctum.

Mandapa : Pillared halls for gatherings.

Garbhagriha : The innermost sanctum housing the deity.

Intricate carvings : Depicting deities, mythological scenes, and motifs.

Use of specific geometries: Like squares and circles, symbolizing cosmic order.

Islamic Architecture:

Islamic structures often feature:

Domes : Large, central domes symbolizing the vault of heaven.

Minarets : Tall spires used for the call to prayer.

Arches : Especially horseshoe and pointed arches.

Geometric patterns: Avoiding depictions of sentient beings.

Critics argue that the TOVP’s prominent dome and certain design elements bear a closer resemblance to Islamic or Western structures than to traditional Hindu temples.

Why It Looks Different?

There are several practical reasons why the temple doesn’t look like a typical Vedic structure:

Massive Cosmic Chandelier: The main dome houses a 300-foot-tall chandelier model of the universe, illustrating Vedic cosmology. Such a huge installation requires a dome shape unlike those seen in classic Indian temples. Room for Thousands: The central temple hall is designed to accommodate large gatherings for kirtans, dance, and worship, which requires an expansive, open layout. Dedicated Wings for Specific Functions: The West Wing is a fully equipped planetarium with exhibitions and a theater.

The East Wing is a temple for Lord Nrsimhadeva, also designed to welcome large numbers of devotees.

So while some people may feel the design strays from tradition, every element has a purpose that ties back to the core spiritual mission of the temple.

Purpose Behind the Structure: Spreading Vedic Wisdom

The entire idea encompasses a broader goal than merely building a super temple. Acharya Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON, had the idea for the temple. He wished to make Vedic knowledge and cosmology accessible to the general public so that anyone with a real interest in learning more may understand it.

The site of Mayapur—believed to be the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a 15th-century Vaishnav saint and one of the key figures in the bhakti movement—was chosen for its spiritual significance.

The temple aims to:

Educate visitors about Vedic science and cosmology.

Promote awareness of Vedic culture on a global scale.

Provide an inclusive spiritual space open to all people, regardless of religion, caste, or nationality.

Open to Everyone: A Temple Without Boundaries

The strongest messages that the temple conveys are the inclusivity of all religion and faith. Once opened, the Temple of the Vedic Planetarium will allow visitors, regardless of religion or background. Devotees and tourists will be able to observe daily rituals and listen to kirtans (devotional music) while participating in ISKCON’s worldwide Krishna consciousness movement.

The temple also plans to live-stream pooja sessions for those unable to physically come, allowing everyone around the world to participate in this holy experience.

A Boost for Tourism and Local Economy

Apart from being a spiritual center, the temple is poised to create huge economic impacts. An estimated 70 lakh (7 million) tourists visit Mayapur every year, and the numbers are expected to keep increasing as the temple nears completion.

Due to its cultural and historical significance, the state government has declared Mayapur a Heritage City. Local businesses and hospitality and tourism infrastructure are expected to benefit with the growing international profile of the temple.