Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is The Total GST Collection Of 2025 So Far? The Jaw-Dropping Amount Will Leave You Stunned

The GST Council, a federal body comprising the Union Finance Minister as its Chairman and Finance Ministers of all States as members, has played its part in the forum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is The Total GST Collection Of 2025 So Far? The Jaw-Dropping Amount Will Leave You Stunned

GST


Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in January, in gross terms, stood at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, with a yearly jump of 12.3 per cent, according to data from the finance ministry released Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In January 2024, the total collection was to the tune of Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess all showed an increase on year-on-year basis in December 2024, official data made available showed today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So far in 2024-25 (April-January), the total GST collection has been 9.4 per cent higher at Rs 18.29 lakh crore, as against Rs 16.71 lakh crore mopped up in the corresponding period of 2023-24.
In April 2024, the total GST mop-up surged to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

During the financial year 2023-24, the total gross GST collection was recorded at Rs 20.18 lakh crore, with an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The recent GST collections reflects a positive trajectory for India’s economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country’s fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signalling resilience amidst global uncertainties.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for five years.

Hair oil, toothpaste, soap; detergents and washing powder; wheat; rice; curd, lassi, buttermilk; wristwatches; TV up to 32 inches; refrigerators; washing machines, mobile phones, are among key items on which GST rates have been slashed substantially, or for some kept at zero, benefiting people of this country. From time to time, the list is being revised with the approval of the Council.

The GST Council, a federal body comprising the Union Finance Minister as its Chairman and Finance Ministers of all States as members, has played its part in the forum.

The latest meeting of the GST Council was held on December 21 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Welcomes Budget 2025, Applauds Special Focus On Bihar

Filed under

Budget 2025 GST India news Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Budget 2025: ‘A Historical Jump, Biggest Tax Relief’, Says Pralhad Joshi | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: ‘A Historical Jump, Biggest Tax Relief’, Says Pralhad Joshi | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for Growth, Jobs, and the Middle Class: Piyush Goyal

Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for Growth, Jobs, and the Middle Class: Piyush Goyal

Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will Transform The Market!

Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will...

How Trump’s Tariffs Will Impact U.S. Households: $830 Extra Tax In 2025

How Trump’s Tariffs Will Impact U.S. Households: $830 Extra Tax In 2025

Entertainment

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox